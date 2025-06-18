Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, is proud to recognize the mainnet launch of ETHGas, a low-latency Ethereum infrastructure protocol designed to unlock real-time transaction execution. BTCS is currently the only live Priority Builder on the ETHGas network-a position that underscores BTCS's growing role in helping scale Ethereum and drive scalable revenue growth.

BTCS's participation in the ETHGas mainnet launch aligns with our ongoing strategy to expand market share and deliver scalable revenue growth by advancing core infrastructure across the Ethereum ecosystem. Over the last month, blocks built by BTCS are estimated to have included approximately 2.4% of all transactions on Ethereum-demonstrating our infrastructure's critical role in supporting the network.

"We're pleased to see ETHGas officially live on mainnet and to be actively participating as the sole live priority builder at launch," said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "This first mover advantage positions us to drive scalable revenue growth by increasing orderflow and blockspace and helping ETHGas redefine how blockspace is accessed and monetized."

The ETHGas mainnet introduces sub-3 millisecond block pre-confirmations--up to 100x faster than Solana--and enables deterministic access to blockspace by allowing validators to pre-sell block slots. As a priority builder, BTCS is uniquely positioned to maximize early-stage exposure, optimize block construction economics, and contribute to a more efficient Ethereum.

"BTCS's active role for the ETHGas mainnet launch signals the growing demand for reliable, high-performance builders," said Kevin Lepsoe, Founder of ETHGas. "We're excited to collaborate with BTCS as we institutionalize Ethereum's gas markets and bring real-time execution and predictable blockspace to the forefront of Ethereum scalability."

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

About ETHGas

ETHGas is a blockchain technology company dedicated to institutionalizing Ethereum's gas markets through low latency infrastructure, and a broad suite of risk management instruments. By providing structure to the gas markets, ETHGas brings certainty and predictability to validators, block builders, traders, decentralized applications (DApps) and scalability to Ethereum at large. The ETHGas Protocol Token (GASS) serves as a key component of the ecosystem providing governance to the broad set of participants that interact with blockspace on Ethereum.

For more information, visit www.ethgas.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, this website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our strategy to expand market share, drive and deliver scalable revenue, increasing both order flow and block space and demand for reliable and high-performance builders. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, cybersecurity risks, technological challenges, market adoption risks, competition, changes in blockchain protocols, unexpected issues with Builder+ and/or ETHGas, the reluctance of validators to utilize our Builder+ product, volatility in cryptocurrency markets, and other risks inherent to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency operations, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

