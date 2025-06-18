Helium Ventures Plc - Issue of Options

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

Helium Ventures plc

(to be renamed VaultZ Capital plc ticker: V3TC)

(the "Company")

Issue of Options

The Company announces that as part of the Company's long-term incentive framework, the Company has granted 48,500,000 options over new ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company ("Options") to members of the senior management team and board of Directors under its new Option Plan.

These Options are to align the interests of management with shareholders and incentivise delivery of the Company's Bitcoin treasury and mining strategy. The Options have been granted with an exercise price of 17 pence per share. All Options are subject to standard share price vesting hurdles as follows:

Number of Options Vest 1 Vest 2 Vest 3 Vest 4 Vest 5 Exercise Price Vest Hurdle 17 pence 17 pence 17 pence 17 pence 17 pence Date 18 December 2025 18 June 2026 18 December 2026 18 June 2027 18 December 2027 Director/ PDMR Position VWAP 30p 45p 60p 75p 90p Alex Appleton CEO 14,000,000 2,800,000 2,800,000 2,800,000 2,800,000 2,800,000 Sarah Gow COO 13,000,000 2,600,000 2,600,000 2,600,000 2,600,000 2,600,000 Charlie Wood Non Exec Chairman 4,000,000 800,000 800,000 800,000 800,000 800,000 Fungai Ndoro NED 3,000,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000

Number of Options Vest 1 Vest 2 Vest 3 Vest 4 Vest 5 Exercise Price 17 pence 17 pence 17 pence 17 pence 17 pence Date Vest Hurdle 18 December 2025 18 June 2026 18 December 2026 18 June 2027 18 December 2027 VWAP 30p 45p 60p 75p 90p Pierre Villeneuve CIO 13,000,000 866,667 866,667 866,667 866,667 9,533,332 Consultant 1,500,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 1,100,000

For each of the Vest hurdles detailed above both the VWAP condition and the time condition must be satisfied in order for the relevant Options to vest ("Vesting Date"). The VWAP refers to a 5-day VWAP preceding the relevant Vesting Date. Should a Vest hurdle not be met but a subsequent Vest hurdle is satisfied then all preceding Options shall also Vest. The Options granted shall be exercisable in whole or in part at any time for 36 months from the relevant Vesting Date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Directors take responsibility for its release.

