New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Fed Decision on deck

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 18th
- Stocks are fractionally higher Wednesday morning as traders continue to monitor conflict in the Middle East. Major averages ended Tuesday's session lower while the price of crude oil rose by 4%
- According to NBC News, President Trump is weighing options on Iran, including whether to launch a military strike. The President weighed in on Truth Social demanding "unconditional surrender."
- Traders are paying close attention to this afternoon's Fed Decision, due at 2 PM ET. Economists believe it is a near-certainty that rates remain unchanged. What's uncertain is the guidance Chair Powell will provide in his subsequent remarks.
Opening Bell
Allied Gold (NYSE: AAUC) celebrates their recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange
Closing Bell
NCPERS celebrates the close of Chief Officers Summit 25
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713979/NYSE_Market_Update_June_18.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--fed-decision-on-deck-302485200.html