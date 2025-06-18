Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
TPI Group Inc: From the Navy to Numbers: Veteran Entrepreneur Aims to Make History With Acquisition of Legacy Accounting Firm

VIENNA, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / After 23 years of service-driven leadership-from military service to financial strategy-Pepper Bethel is on the brink of making history. A U.S. Navy veteran, financial strategist, and small business advocate, Bethel is working to become one of the few Black women veteran owners of a long-standing accounting firm in the Virginia.

Pepper Bethel

Pepper Bethel
headshot

Her target: TPI Group, Inc., a 30-year-old accounting and financial services practice in the DC Metro area that serves over 3,000 small businesses and families annually.

"I grew up in Los Angeles, raised by a single mother on welfare. I knew early on that education and discipline were my way out," says Bethel. "I joined the Navy at 18, served in Mississippi, Puerto Rico, and Japan, and have been climbing ever since. This acquisition is not just a business move-it's a mission. It's about legacy, representation, and rewriting the narrative of what ownership can look like."

Bethel is raising $350,000 to complete the acquisition of TPI Group and expand its impact through digital tools, financial education, and mentorship programs for underserved entrepreneurs.

Her newly launched campaign, FromService2CEO.com, tells the full story and invites individuals and organizations to invest in a legacy, not just leadership.

As a Black woman, veteran, and financial strategist, Bethel's mission is to break generational cycles, expand access to wealth-building resources, and inspire other women of color to step into ownership and leadership roles.

"I've helped others build wealth and sustainable businesses for decades. Now it's my turn-not just for me, but for everyone coming after me."

Bethel is calling on community champions, corporate sponsors, media voices, and the public to rally behind her story and support the final leg of her journey.

To Support or Learn More:

Visit: www.FromService2CEO.com
Contact: Pepper Bethel - pepper@tpigroupinc.com

Givebutter: https://givebutter.com/TDaIkJ

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/b931f6e7

Contact Information

Pepper Bethel
Sr. Vice President of TPI Group, Inc.
pepper@tpigroupinc.com
7032881998

.

SOURCE: TPI Group Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/from-the-navy-to-numbers-veteran-entrepreneur-aims-to-make-history-w-1039980

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
