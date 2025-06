AsiaFIN Holdings Corp: AsiaFIN Expands to Saudi Arabia, Secures First Major Contract with a Government Financial Institution

Marks entry into Ninth Market with AI Payment Processing Software Deployment

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced its official entry into Saudi Arabia with the signing of a landmark contract with a government financial institution. This strategic win marks AsiaFIN's ninth market and its first customer in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Under the agreement, AsiaFIN's wholly owned subsidiary, Insite MY Systems Sdn. Bhd. (IMS), will deliver AI payment processing software supporting image-based check clearing and ISO20022 compliant payment workflows. This implementation aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda, which emphasizes digital transformation in banking and financial services.

"AsiaFIN has an established track record of successfully expanding into new markets, with high value engagements that rapidly scale," commented KC Wong, AsiaFIN's CEO. "This relationship represents our first major customer in the middle east and particularly the thriving market of Saudi Arabia represents an important growth opportunity for AsiaFIN in the GCC region."

Terms of the agreement, including the name of the customer and cost of the project are subject to non-disclosure agreements.

AsiaFIN now operates across nine countries with deployments in Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ASFH), a US listed, Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle east region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporation. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

