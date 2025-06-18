Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIX Earns Bronze Stevie Award at the 2025 American Business Awards for Workplace Collaboration App

NIX honored for elevating internal communication through user-first workplace app transformation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / NIX, a global software engineering company, has been recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. The company earned the distinction in the App: Working, Productivity & Collaboration category for its role in transforming All in App, a workplace collaboration platform that enhances internal communication and company culture.

NIX awarded Bronze Stevie for innovation in digital workplace communication.

NIX awarded Bronze Stevie for innovation in digital workplace communication.
Award highlights NIX's impact on collaboration and company culture through tech.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the most impactful achievements in American business. Representing NIX, Alex Kozyr, Senior Director of Client Solutions, accepted the award.

This marks the third time NIX has been recognized by the American Business Awards, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance digital solutions across platforms.

Developed in partnership with a leading advertising agency, All in App was conceived as a tool to connect employees, support internal storytelling, and foster engagement. However, early versions faced user experience challenges and performance limitations.

To solve this, NIX deployed a cross-functional team-including developers, designers, analysts, QA engineers, and a project manager-to reimagine the product. The team focused on full-scale refactoring, UI/UX improvements, and platform optimization across iOS, Android, and web.

The result is a powerful, user-centric solution that:

  • Organizes content by department

  • Promotes social interaction across teams

  • Offers admin-level controls and personalization

  • Features quizzes, polls, and media tools for brand storytelling

  • Supports onboarding with built-in learning resources

  • Tracks user activity with a custom scoring system

All in App has since evolved from an underperforming product into a revenue-generating communication tool, helping companies turn internal communication into a strategic advantage.

Award judges praised the transformation, noting:

"The example shows how a good idea became a great product through thoughtful redesign… a valuable, user-friendly platform that brings teams together and strengthens workplace culture."

As NIX continues to partner with global organizations on app development, digital modernization, and enterprise solutions, the team remains focused on impact-driven innovation.

Contact Information

Yevheniia Kryvenko
PR Manager
yevheniia.kryvenko@nixs.com
+1 727 256 3558

.

SOURCE: NIX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nix-earns-bronze-stevie-award-at-the-2025-american-business-award-1040339

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.