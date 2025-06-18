NIX Earns Bronze Stevie Award at the 2025 American Business Awards for Workplace Collaboration App

NIX honored for elevating internal communication through user-first workplace app transformation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / NIX, a global software engineering company, has been recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. The company earned the distinction in the App: Working, Productivity & Collaboration category for its role in transforming All in App, a workplace collaboration platform that enhances internal communication and company culture.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the most impactful achievements in American business. Representing NIX, Alex Kozyr, Senior Director of Client Solutions, accepted the award.

This marks the third time NIX has been recognized by the American Business Awards, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance digital solutions across platforms.

Developed in partnership with a leading advertising agency, All in App was conceived as a tool to connect employees, support internal storytelling, and foster engagement. However, early versions faced user experience challenges and performance limitations.

To solve this, NIX deployed a cross-functional team-including developers, designers, analysts, QA engineers, and a project manager-to reimagine the product. The team focused on full-scale refactoring, UI/UX improvements, and platform optimization across iOS, Android, and web.

The result is a powerful, user-centric solution that:

Organizes content by department

Promotes social interaction across teams

Offers admin-level controls and personalization

Features quizzes, polls, and media tools for brand storytelling

Supports onboarding with built-in learning resources

Tracks user activity with a custom scoring system

All in App has since evolved from an underperforming product into a revenue-generating communication tool, helping companies turn internal communication into a strategic advantage.

Award judges praised the transformation, noting:

"The example shows how a good idea became a great product through thoughtful redesign… a valuable, user-friendly platform that brings teams together and strengthens workplace culture."

As NIX continues to partner with global organizations on app development, digital modernization, and enterprise solutions, the team remains focused on impact-driven innovation.

