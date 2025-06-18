Anzeige
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
18.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
ORIGYN Foundation: ORIGYN Launches Certification Cost Calculator and Certificate Viewer to Simplify Real-World Asset Tokenization

ORIGYN, the decentralized protocol for certifying real-world assets on-chain, has released two powerful new features on its dashboard: the Certification Cost Calculator and the Certificate Viewer.

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / ORIGYN, the decentralized protocol for certifying real-world assets on-chain, has released two powerful new features on its dashboard: the Certification Cost Calculator and the Certificate Viewer. These tools mark a major step forward in making on-chain asset verification more accessible, transparent, and actionable for individuals and enterprises alike.

Origyn

Origyn

Cost Transparency from the Start

The Certification Cost Calculator empowers users to instantly estimate the cost of certifying their assets on the blockchain, whether they're tokenizing a single luxury item, a collection of artworks, or an enterprise-scale registry. Users simply input their project parameters such as the number of assets, storage needs, and hosting requirements, and receive a real-time cost projection. The tool is designed to remove guesswork and make blockchain-based certification fully predictable and approachable.

"We built the calculator to answer the first and most important question our users ask: what will it cost? Now, anyone can get a clear, immediate answer," said Karolina Glusek, President of the ORIGYN Foundation.

Try the calculator now: dashboard.origyn.com/calculator

A Window Into On-Chain Real-World Assets

Alongside the calculator, ORIGYN is introducing the Certificate Viewer, a public tool that lets users explore tokenized real-world assets certified using the ORIGYN NFT standard. The viewer offers transparent access to verified metadata, provenance, and ownership, all hosted fully on-chain.

Whether it's fine art, precious metals, or luxury goods, the Certificate Viewer opens up visibility into a new class of digital assets, ones that are anchored in the physical world and cryptographically secured on the blockchain.

Why It Matters

These new dashboard features are designed to demystify and streamline the tokenization process for the rapidly growing Real World Asset (RWA) sector. They reflect ORIGYN's core mission to bring clarity, trust, and usability to blockchain-based ownership.

"This launch is about making things real," added Glusek. "Real tools for real assets, with full transparency, no barriers, and no fluff."

For more information, visit: https://origyn.com

Media Contact:
tom@origyn.ch

SOURCE: ORIGYN Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/origyn-launches-certification-cost-calculator-and-certificate-viewer-1040348

