Infillion Brings Adelaide's AU Metric to Interactive Video to Help Advertisers Move Beyond Passive Viewability

Advertisers that prioritize higher AU scores consistently see full-funnel lifts; Infillion's TrueX units score 22% above 2024 AU benchmarks across devices

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Infillion, architect of ad tech's first truly composable media buying platform, and Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement, today announced a partnership that brings Adelaide's AU metric to Infillion's IDVx interactive video and TrueX value-exchange inventory. This partnership provides Adelaide with full-funnel outcome data to measure the unique experiential attention of Infillion's TrueX formats.

Traditional viewability has long overvalued the fleeting "just-because-it-was-on-screen" attention over lean-forward moments when consumers choose to engage with brands. Infillion's TrueX ads ask viewers to "pay" 30 seconds of focus in return for shorter ad pods, gated content, or in-app rewards, delivering brand experiences that audiences actually welcome. Now, that welcome attention can be measured.

Advertisers that prioritize higher AU scores consistently see upper as well as middle and lower funnel lifts. Infillion's TrueX units score 22% above 2024 AU benchmarks across devices.

"With rich outcome data from Infillion, we can now more precisely assess the likelihood of attention and impact of TrueX formats across channels," said Marc?Guldimann, CEO of Adelaide. "There's a stark difference between 100% viewable and high attention probability. We're excited to partner with Infillion to show advertisers and publishers the value of these consumer-first formats at scale."

Adelaide's research-backed AU model already weighs hundreds of placement signals, but by tapping full-funnel outcome data from TrueX units, the partnership can now better distinguish the attention potential of TrueX ads as compared to more interruptive exposures.

Additionally, this partnership empowers agencies to gain a clear, independent rationale to deepen their investment in cost-per-engagement (CPE) pricing and justify premium CPMs-especially for new product launches and brand-lift objectives.

"There's a lot of hype around AI in advertising, but at the end of the day, the real currency is and always will be human attention," said Laurel Rossi, Infillion's Chief Growth Officer. "At the end of the day, advertisers aren't really paying us for impressions; they're paying us for impact. With Adelaide's enhanced AU scoring, we can give our clients the additional proof they need to invest in what truly drives results - real engagement."

As the industry advances toward transacting directly on attention, Infillion will further extend AU reporting across its portfolio of CTV, mobile, web, and in-app inventory, giving brands and agencies a better lens on quality and opening the door to AU-guaranteed buying in the future.

To learn more about Infillion, please visit https://infillion.com/ .

About Infillion

Infillion is the only global media buying platform, combining the power of MediaMath's industry-leading data and technology with the unrivaled performance of TrueX's interactive video and CTV technology. Infillion works with more than 1,400 of the world's leading agencies and brands with premium managed- and self-service cookieless media solutions that deliver guaranteed attention in an increasingly opaque media environment. Infillion is headquartered in New York City, and also owns Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, NeXt, Analytiks.ai and Phonic. Infillion can be found online at www.infillion.com. The company is one of the most awarded tech companies in the media, marketing, and advertising industries and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024.

About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. Our mission is to bring increased transparency and fairness to advertising by supplying the market with a precise, omnichannel media quality metric connected to business outcomes. Adweek has called Adelaide's AU "the attention economy's most widely recognized metric." Proven to predict full-funnel outcomes more accurately than any existing metric, AU helps the world's largest brands make smarter investment decisions, activate attention data programmatically, and drive better performance. Adelaide is named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia and headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com .

SOURCE: Infillion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/infillion-brings-adelaides-au-metric-to-interactive-video-to-help-advertisers-1040412