Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Technologies to Attend NIADA Convention & Expo 2025, Strengthening Connections with Independent Auto Industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Vero Technologies is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 NIADA Convention & Expo, the premier annual gathering for the independent automobile dealer industry, taking place June 23-26 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

CEO and Co-Founder John Mizzi and VP of Partnerships Jason Bartz will represent the company at the convention. Together, they'll engage with specialty finance companies, auctions, and other lenders who provide critical financing solutions to independent dealers nationwide.

The NIADA Convention & Expo brings together thousands of independent automobile dealers and industry partners for four days of education, networking, and innovation. As the largest event in the independent auto industry, it provides an unparalleled platform for meaningful connections between dealers and the financial partners who support their businesses.

"Independent dealers are a critical part of the retail automotive ecosystem, and the lenders behind them often work with aging systems that create more friction than value," said John Mizzi, CEO of Vero Technologies. "We're looking forward to hearing firsthand how these providers are thinking about scale, compliance, and risk, and sharing how a modular approach like VeroOS can help streamline their day-to-day without disrupting what already works."

Vero's attendance at NIADA underscores the company's focus on empowering lenders who serve the independent auto market. The convention will provide opportunities to explore how Vero's technology platform can help these financial partners streamline their operations, reduce costs, and deliver superior service to their dealer customers.

About NIADA

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) is among the nation's largest trade associations, representing the used motor vehicle industry comprised of over 40,000 licensed dealers. Since 1946, NIADA has represented the voice and interests of used car dealers at the federal level in Washington D.C. Learn more at www.niada.com .

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows - enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

To learn more, visit: www.vero-technologies.com.

Contact: Jason Bartz, info@vero-technologies.com, 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/vero-technologies-to-attend-niada-convention-and-expo-2025-strengthe-1040442