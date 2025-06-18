Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

mindzie, inc.: Mindzie Recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

mindzie continues to gain global recognition for its AI-Driven Process Intelligence Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), a leading provider of intelligent process mining and optimization software, proudly announces its recognition as a Major Contender and one of only five Star Performers in the prestigious Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Everest Peak Matrix

Everest Peak Matrix

This recognition highlights mindzie's rapid growth, innovative capabilities, and increasing impact in the process mining space. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a widely trusted industry benchmark that evaluates technology providers on two critical axes: market impact and vision & capability. mindzie's position as a Star Performer underscores its significant year-over-year progress across both dimensions.

"We're honored to be named a Major Contender and Star Performer by Everest Group," said James Henderson, CEO of mindzie. "This recognition reflects our commitment to democratizing process intelligence, enabling organizations of all sizes to uncover insights, streamline operations, and drive digital transformation faster than ever before."

Key Highlights of mindzie's PEAK Matrix® Recognition:

  • Rapid Market Adoption across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and insurance.

  • Empowering Agentic Agents with Business Context by enriching AI agents with deep process intelligence, enabling smarter, more autonomous decision-making and action-taking.

  • Advanced AI & Automation Features that empower users to proactively identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and opportunities for improvement.

  • Intuitive No-Code/Low-Code Platform designed for both business users and analysts, supporting faster time-to-value.

  • Flexible Deployment Options including cloud, on-premise, and hybrid, ensuring data security and scalability.

mindzie's consistent investment in AI, user experience, customer success, and innovation was instrumental in achieving this distinction. As the process mining market matures and adoption expands beyond large enterprises, mindzie continues to lead with a product vision rooted in accessibility, speed, and actionable insights.

Everest Group's full report is available for purchase on their website and offers a comprehensive look at the competitive landscape of process mining technology vendors in 2025. Everest Group website.

For more information, please contact us at https://mindzie.com/contact/

Contact Information

mindzie media
Media Relations
info@mindzie.com
866-646-3943

.

SOURCE: mindzie, inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mindzie-recognized-as-a-major-contender-and-star-performer-in-eve-1040533

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.