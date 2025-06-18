mindzie, inc.: Mindzie Recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

mindzie continues to gain global recognition for its AI-Driven Process Intelligence Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), a leading provider of intelligent process mining and optimization software, proudly announces its recognition as a Major Contender and one of only five Star Performers in the prestigious Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Everest Peak Matrix



This recognition highlights mindzie's rapid growth, innovative capabilities, and increasing impact in the process mining space. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a widely trusted industry benchmark that evaluates technology providers on two critical axes: market impact and vision & capability. mindzie's position as a Star Performer underscores its significant year-over-year progress across both dimensions.

"We're honored to be named a Major Contender and Star Performer by Everest Group," said James Henderson, CEO of mindzie. "This recognition reflects our commitment to democratizing process intelligence, enabling organizations of all sizes to uncover insights, streamline operations, and drive digital transformation faster than ever before."

Key Highlights of mindzie's PEAK Matrix® Recognition:

Rapid Market Adoption across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and insurance.

Empowering Agentic Agents with Business Context by enriching AI agents with deep process intelligence, enabling smarter, more autonomous decision-making and action-taking.

Advanced AI & Automation Features that empower users to proactively identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and opportunities for improvement.

Intuitive No-Code/Low-Code Platform designed for both business users and analysts, supporting faster time-to-value.

Flexible Deployment Options including cloud, on-premise, and hybrid, ensuring data security and scalability.

mindzie's consistent investment in AI, user experience, customer success, and innovation was instrumental in achieving this distinction. As the process mining market matures and adoption expands beyond large enterprises, mindzie continues to lead with a product vision rooted in accessibility, speed, and actionable insights.

Everest Group's full report is available for purchase on their website and offers a comprehensive look at the competitive landscape of process mining technology vendors in 2025. Everest Group website.

