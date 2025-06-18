Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH Wins 3rd Place in "Best Places to Work" Small Business Category for Third Consecutive Time

Warren, Rhode Island manufacturer of Room Alert environment monitors takes third place for third consecutive time, demonstrating sustained commitment to their staff, customers, and valued partners

WARREN, RHODE ISLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is proud to announce that it has been awarded 3rd place in the Small Business category of Providence Business News' "Best Places to Work" awards for the third consecutive time.

Best Places To Work Award 2025

Best Places To Work Award 2025
Logo of AVTECH's award win in the Best Places To Work program.

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The annual Best Places to Work program recognizes Rhode Island employers that demonstrate exceptional workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and organizational excellence. Companies are evaluated through comprehensive employee surveys and detailed organizational assessments covering areas such as leadership effectiveness, workplace policies, benefits, and overall employee experience.

"Winning 3rd place for the third consecutive time validates our ongoing investment in creating an exceptional workplace culture," said Richard Grundy, President & CEO of AVTECH. "Our team is the driving force behind our success, and maintaining this level of recognition demonstrates our commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive professionally and personally."

AVTECH's consistent performance in the Best Places to Work awards reflects the company's focus on employee development, competitive benefits, and maintaining a collaborative work environment. The recognition comes as AVTECH continues to expand its global presence while maintaining its headquarters in Warren, Rhode Island.

AVTECH's Room Alert remains the leading environment monitoring solution for data centers, IT rooms, warehouses, cold storage, and other facilities. AVTECH has been serving customers for almost 40 years and continues to provide innovative solutions that help businesses protect their people, property, and productivity to provide Peace of Mind. For more information, please visit AVTECH.com.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

Media Contact:

Russell Benoit
Press@RoomAlert.com
AVTECH Software
16 Cutler Street, Cutler Mill
Warren, RI 02885
Ph: 401.628.1600

###

Contact Information

Russell Benoit
Marketing and Channel Manager
press@roomalert.com
4016281600

.

SOURCE: AVTECH Software, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/avtech-wins-3rd-place-in-%22best-places-to-work%22-small-business-category-1040718

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
