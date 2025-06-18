iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference June 24-25, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference will take place on June 24-25, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, June 25, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - June 24, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time Company Ticker Webcast Link 9:00am Inuvo Inc. NYSE/AMEX:INUV View Presentation 9:30am Digi Power X Inc. NASDAQ:DGXX /TSXV:DGX View Presentation 10:00am Surgepays Inc. NASDAQ:SURG View Presentation 10:30am Coya Therapeutics Inc. NASDAQ:COYA View Presentation 11:00am MIND Technoloy Inc. NASDAQ:MIND View Presentation 11:30am Data IO Corp. NASDAQ:DAIO View Presentation 12:00pm TBA TBA TBA 12:30pm Upexi Inc. NASDAQ:UPXI View Presentation 1:00pm DocGo Inc. NASDAQ:DCGO View Presentation 1:30pm SKYX Platforms Corp. NASDAQ:SKYX View Presentation 2:00pm HeartBeam Inc. NASDAQ:BEAT View Presentation 2:30pm Heritage Global Inc. NASDAQ:HGBL View Presentation 3:00pm Mobilicom Ltd. NASDAQ:MOB View Presentation 3:30pm Envela Corp. NYSE/AMEX:ELA View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:

info@iaccessalpha.com

www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alphas-virtual-best-ideas-summer-investment-conference-j-1040743