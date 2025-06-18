iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference June 24-25, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference will take place on June 24-25, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.
The event begins on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, June 25, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.
How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here
Conference Schedule - June 24, 2025 (All Times ET):
Time
Company
Ticker
Webcast Link
9:00am
Inuvo Inc.
NYSE/AMEX:INUV
View Presentation
9:30am
Digi Power X Inc.
NASDAQ:DGXX /TSXV:DGX
View Presentation
10:00am
Surgepays Inc.
NASDAQ:SURG
View Presentation
10:30am
Coya Therapeutics Inc.
NASDAQ:COYA
View Presentation
11:00am
MIND Technoloy Inc.
NASDAQ:MIND
View Presentation
11:30am
Data IO Corp.
NASDAQ:DAIO
View Presentation
12:00pm
TBA
TBA
TBA
12:30pm
Upexi Inc.
NASDAQ:UPXI
View Presentation
1:00pm
DocGo Inc.
NASDAQ:DCGO
View Presentation
1:30pm
SKYX Platforms Corp.
NASDAQ:SKYX
View Presentation
2:00pm
HeartBeam Inc.
NASDAQ:BEAT
View Presentation
2:30pm
Heritage Global Inc.
NASDAQ:HGBL
View Presentation
3:00pm
Mobilicom Ltd.
NASDAQ:MOB
View Presentation
3:30pm
Envela Corp.
NYSE/AMEX:ELA
View Presentation
About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.
For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alphas-virtual-best-ideas-summer-investment-conference-j-1040743