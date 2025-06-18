Anzeige
18.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
OrderPort LLC: OrderPort Appoints Vice President of Marketing

Wine Industry Veteran Lailand Flaherty Joins OrderPort to Lead Go-to-Market and Direct-to-Consumer Enablement Initiatives

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / OrderPort, a leading provider of software dedicated to the needs of wineries and beverage alcohol producers, today announced it has appointed Lailand Flaherty as Vice President of Marketing. Lailand joins OrderPort after developing over a dozen years of beverage alcohol industry experience across direct-to-consumer (DTC) program management and wine and cider brand and marketing management.

OrderPort New VP of Marketing Lailand Flaherty

OrderPort New VP of Marketing Lailand Flaherty

Lailand Flaherty is a highly accomplished industry leader who will establish a dedicated marketing function for OrderPort's next chapter of growth. Over the last dozen years, Lailand has served in roles of escalating responsibility at a number of recognizable wine brands, most recently serving as Senior Director of Direct to Consumer at Caymus Vineyards. She also has experience developing and scaling a DTC platform at Golden State Cider. Her industry experience started at Shafer Vineyards and Huneeus Vintners, where she was responsible for full-spectrum management of DTC programs.

The appointment follows a recent strategic investment in OrderPort by Performant Capital aimed at accelerating the company's growth. "We are excited to welcome Lailand Flaherty, a well-respected wine industry leader, to the OrderPort team," said Robby Martin, Vice President at Performant Capital. "Lailand's deep-rooted connections in the Napa Valley and expertise scaling DTC programs makes her an ideal leader for OrderPort and an asset to our customers."

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join OrderPort at such a meaningful time for DTC in the wine industry," said Lailand Flaherty. "OrderPort has created a thoughtful, robust, all-in-one platform that helps wineries and producers navigate a changing landscape. I am excited to work alongside Jim Agger and the team to keep building on that foundation and support our clients with tools that make their jobs easier and their businesses stronger," added Lailand Flaherty.

About OrderPort

OrderPort is a Bellevue-based provider of vertical market software solutions to wineries and beverage alcohol producers. OrderPort's technology enables its customers to support in-person experiences at wineries and tasting rooms as well as eCommerce transactions. In addition to its fully-featured point-of-sale system, OrderPort provides industry-leading wine club and restaurant management capabilities. For more information about OrderPort, please visit https://orderport.net/.

Contact Information

Natalie Payne
Marketing Communications Manager
natalie@orderport.net

SOURCE: OrderPort LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/orderport-appoints-vice-president-of-marketing-1040780

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
