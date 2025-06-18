CS Diagnostics Corp. CSDX to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on June 26, 2025 at 12:30pm EDT

NEUSS, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB:CSDX) a global leader in innovative healthcare solutions announced its participation in the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The live, interactive presentation will provide investors with real-time access to company executives with the opportunity to ask questions directly during the webcast. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded version will be available on demand following the event.

Event Details

Date: June 26, 2025

Time: 12:30 - 1:00 pm EDT

Presenters: Mr. Thomas Fahrhöefer, Chairman, President of the Board

Mr. Mohammad EsSayed, GCFO, Vice President of the Board

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and add the event to their calendars. Registration Link: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/4998796/cs-diagnostics-corp-otcqb-csdx

Presentation Highlights: The company will feature its flagship products MEDUSA and CS- Protect Hydrogel while highlighting the CS Group's global expansion including its subsidiaries: CS Interpharm (UAE), CSPharma (Germany), CS Diagnostics Corp. (USA), and CSI Turkey (Turkey).

Thomas Fahrhöefer, Chairman, President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp. mentioned:

"This is a great opportunity to present ourselves to a wide network of investors and to define our long-term vision in the healthcare space. Our focus remains on scalable, sustainable medical innovations that address global healthcare challenges."

Mohammad EsSayed, GCFO, Vice President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp. commented:

"Our group's financial architecture is built to support strategic growth with an emphasis on transparent operations, long-term shareholder value, and cross-market regulatory alignment."

Why Attend?

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) offer a dynamic platform for direct engagement with CS Diagnostics Corp.'s leadership. Investors will gain exclusive insights into CSDX R&D pipeline and commercialization strategies, access to senior management during live Q&A etc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information please email: media@csdcorp.us

SOURCE: CS Diagnostics Corp.

