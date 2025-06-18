Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ BIO and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has appointed Allan (Hyuk Sung) Chung as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Chung steps into the role at a pivotal moment as the company enters its next growth phase by accelerating innovation and commercialization of its sustainable PHACT PHA technology.

Chung brings deep technical expertise and global leadership experience to CJ Biomaterials. He earned a master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Seoul National University and an MBA from Duke University. Chung began his career at Samsung General Chemicals and built an over 20-year track record in business development across the petrochemical, electronic materials, and battery sectors at LG Chem and LG Energy Solution. Most recently, he served as Vice President of the Business Development Group at LG Energy Solution. He succeeds Harry Jang, who led the company through an important phase of organizational growth and development that included the launch of the company's first semi-crystalline grade of PHA, PHACT S1000P, and first all-PHA marine biodegradable compound designed for straws, PHACT CB0400A.

"I feel very fortunate to be leading CJ Biomaterials and believe they have built a strong foundation of innovation, product quality, and customer trust," said Chung. "The world-class team of PHA and biopolymer experts the company has assembled is truly impressive, and I look forward to accelerating the growth of our PHACT-branded PHA technology as we expand its applications, achieve market-leading manufacturing economics, and bring sustainable, high-performance solutions to more markets around the world."

To support the next stage of growth envisioned by Chung, CJ Biomaterials is expanding its U.S. headquarters in Woburn, MA. The larger facility includes enhanced application development capabilities, additional space for the company to expand its sales, marketing and technical teams, and new equipment that enables in-house testing of home compostable PHA-based solutions under controlled temperature settings. The expanded capabilities in Woburn, MA, will create functional collaboration opportunities with customers and value chain partners that will accelerate the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions that consumers and brands value.

"As CJ Biomaterials continues to grow and advance its technical capabilities, Chung's leadership will be instrumental in scaling our impact as we help customers transition to high-performing, sustainable biomaterials," said Seok Hwan Yoon, CEO of CJ BIO. "The Biomaterials business is a strategic component of CJ BIO's GX (Green Transformation) strategy. Chung brings a unique combination of technical depth and strategic vision that will be essential in supporting our talented global team as they advance our Green Transformation objectives."

CJ Biomaterials is seeing increased demand for its PHA biopolymers, which improve the sustainability profile of a wide range of consumer and industrial products by replacing petroleum-based plastics that persist in the environment. Producing PHACT PHA begins when plant feedstocks capture and sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide in sugars through the process of photosynthesis. These sugars are then fermented by bacteria to produce PHA biopolymers that have a low carbon footprint in addition to being home and commercially compostable and biodegradable in marine and soil environments. CJ Biomaterials' unique PHA technology can produce a broad range of PHA polymers from fully amorphous to semi-crystalline.

The company continues to introduce new PHA grades and compounds tailored for innovative applications in flexible and rigid food packaging, food serviceware, agriculture, and nonwovens.





For more information on CJ Biomaterials and its mission to develop meaningful solutions that positively impact our planet and human health, visit cjbiomaterials.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @CJBiomaterials.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) under the PHACT brand. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience. To learn more about PHACT PHA, visit cjbiomaterials.com.

