Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 17, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 114,658,946 shares were cast, representing 58.14% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below.

Motion Votes for the

Motion Percentage of

Votes in Favour Number of Directors 114,658,946 100% Keith Henderson 112,888,946 98.46% Mark Cruise 112,888,946 98.46% Daniel Marinov 112,888,946 98.46% Gerrie van der Westhuizen 114,658,946 100% Michelle Roth 112,888,946 98.46% Appointment of Auditor 114,658,946 100% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 114,600,946 99.95%

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255959

SOURCE: Velocity Minerals Ltd.