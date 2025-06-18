Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 17, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.
Votes representing 114,658,946 shares were cast, representing 58.14% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below.
|Motion
|Votes for the
Motion
|Percentage of
Votes in Favour
|Number of Directors
|114,658,946
|100%
|Keith Henderson
|112,888,946
|98.46%
|Mark Cruise
|112,888,946
|98.46%
|Daniel Marinov
|112,888,946
|98.46%
|Gerrie van der Westhuizen
|114,658,946
|100%
|Michelle Roth
|112,888,946
|98.46%
|Appointment of Auditor
|114,658,946
|100%
|Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan
|114,600,946
|99.95%
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Keith Henderson"
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Keith Henderson
Phone: +1-604-484-1233
E-mail: info@velocityminerals.com
Web: www.velocityminerals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
