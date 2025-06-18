EZCORP, Inc.: EZCORP Acquires 40 Traditional Pawn and Auto Pawn Stores in Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW), a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America, announced today that it has acquired 40 pawn stores across 13 states in Mexico. The stores, operating under the names "Monte Providencia" and "Tu Empeño Efectivo" offer traditional pawn loans, as well as auto pawn transactions, some of which are in stand-alone auto pawn stores. With this acquisition, the Company also takes over the management of 7 additional Monte Providencia stores, which it plans to acquire in the coming months.

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The Monte Providencia acquisition realizes our strategic objective of geographic expansion, increasing our footprint by 40 stores in Mexico. Mexico continues to be one of our most attractive markets with strong financial performance and robust growth potential. We are excited that these stores also bring diversification of our pawn portfolio with the expansion into auto pawn, a growing segment of the pawn industry in Mexico, that enables higher dollar auto loan transactions and engages a new customer base."

EZCORP now operates a total of 1,332 pawn stores, 787 of which are in Latin America, including 602 in Mexico.

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

