Germany installed 1. 1 GW of new solar in May, bringing total installations for the first five months of 2025 to 5. 97 GW, slightly below the 6. 16 GW added over the same period in 2024. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) reported 1. 1128 GW of newly installed net PV capacity in May 2025. The figure compares with 1,223 MW in May 2024 and 945 MW in April 2025. Cumulative installations for the January-May 2025 period reached 5. 97 GW, slightly below the 6. 16 GW added in the same period a year earlier, said Bundesnetzagentur. This year's new capacity ...

