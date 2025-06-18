Beatriz Corredor, president of Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE), said a fault at a PV plant in Badajoz, Spain, triggered a forced frequency oscillation that led to a recent blackout. She said the plant has been "perfectly identified. "From pv magazine Spain Redeia, the parent company of REE, held a press conference this week in Madrid to present its report on the April 28 power outage that left millions without electricity across Spain. REE President Beatriz Corredor denied that REE was responsible, mere hours after the Spanish government blamed the incident on poor planning ...

