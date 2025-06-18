UK-based consultancy GlobalData forecasts that Nigeria may install only 678?MW of solar capacity by 2030. The country is expected to surpass 1?GW in 2033 and reach 1. 5?GW by 2035. Nigeria is expected to reach 1. 5 GW of solar by the middle of the next decade, according to figures from London-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData. In figures shared with pv magazine, the consultancy predicts the country's cumulative solar capacity will increase from 179 MW at the end of last year to 255 MW by the end of this year. Steady growth in solar deployment is expected year on year, reaching ...

