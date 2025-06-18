SPYDR 3 offers precision lighting, uniform canopy control to boost performance for multitier cannabis production

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, announced SPYDR 3, the latest generation of the cannabis industry's pioneering fixture.

SPYDR 3 features the line's signature design, now with five wattage options that provide exceptional flexibility to growers. With output up to 2,260 µmol/s, efficiency up to 3.0 µmol/J and new spectrum options-including Fluence's BW4a, BW45 and BW5-SPYDR 3 optimizes energy savings while enabling growers to hit desired light levels.

"Ten years ago, Fluence introduced a transformative luminaire to the cannabis industry that revolutionized indoor cultivation," said Michiel van Dam, president of Agricultural Lighting at Signify. "Today, SPYDR is the technology of choice for growers seeking maximum yield and quality at the greatest efficiencies in their facilities. With enhanced wattage options, additional research-backed spectra, and versatile sizing, we're not just meeting growers' needs-we're delivering them the lighting technology they need to dominate in their markets."

The third-generation SPYDR also features an integrated power supply and sealed lens design, providing a cleanable barrier lens to protect it from the cultivation environment. The fixture's high light intensity options and substantial efficiencies also support growers seeking rebate incentives.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world's top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence, part of Signify's Agricultural Lighting division, operates in Austin, Texas (Americas), and Eindhoven, Netherlands (EMEA). For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

