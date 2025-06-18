Cuerno New York: INTRODUCING CUERNO NEW YORK: A CELEBRATION OF NORTHERN MEXICAN CUISINE MAKING ITS DEBUT AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

A Contemporary Mexican Steakhouse, Celebrating Its Roots Through Fire-Driven Cuisine, Authentic Hospitality, and a Bold Take on Tradition

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Cuerno New York, a vibrant Mexican steakhouse, will open in the iconic Time-Life Building at Rockefeller Center. Rooted in tradition and elevated by contemporary techniques and flavor, Cuerno is a tribute to the rich culinary and cultural heritage of northern Mexico, where fire and family recipes are at the heart of every meal.

The opening of Cuerno New York marks a new chapter for Alberto Martínez and Victor Setién, lifelong friends from Torreón, Mexico, and co-founders ofCuerno and Costeño Group, whose journey in hospitality began with a shared love of food and family. From early memories of meals prepared around the fire to the stories passed down through recipes, their passion was shaped by the belief that food brings people together. After years of hard work, learning, and dedication, they began creating thoughtful dining experiences inspired by the traditions they hold close. Cuerno New York continues that vision, introducing authentic Mexican dining to a global audience.

"Bringing Cuerno to New York City has been a longtime dream," said Costeño Group co-founder Alberto Martínez. "This opening represents the heart of who we are and where we come from. It's a tribute to our roots, our culture, and the flavors we grew up with, and it gives us the opportunity to share the true spirit of Mexican hospitality with the world."

Rooted in the brand's signature philosophy of "el servicio más chingón," Cuerno reflects a deep commitment to delivering warm, attentive service that reflects the generous and celebratory nature of Mexican hospitality. From heartfelt welcomes to meticulous attention to detail, every element of the guest experience is designed to make people feel at home.

Honoring northern Mexico's deep-rooted culinary traditions and the pioneers of direct-fire grilling, Executive Chef Oriol Mendivil brings this legacy to life through a menu of ingredient-forward dishes that balance authenticity with modern technique. Designed for sharing, each dish evokes the warmth of gathering around the table, from expertly grilled meats and fresh seafood to signature tacos and regional specialties.

At the heart of the kitchen is a Josper Charcoal Oven, a Spanish-imported grill known for its ability to deliver bold, smoky flavor. Cooking over high heat with natural charcoal, the Josper creates a beautifully caramelized crust while sealing in moisture, delivering a flavorful and tender finish every time. This signature method enhances Cuerno's premium meats, seafood, and vegetables, giving each dish its distinctive flame-kissed character.

With an emphasis on exceptional sourcing and respect for regional traditions, Cuerno's menu is built around four key pillars: Carne Asada, featuring USDA Prime steaks aged for 21 days and seasoned with Colima sea salt, grilled the Norteño way for a tender, juicy finish; Tacos de Autor, crafted with high-quality ingredients and handmade tortillas; Pescados y Mariscos, showcasing fresh seafood in dishes like aguachiles, ceviches, and crudo de hamachi; and Verduras Asadas, where peak-season organic vegetables are fire-grilled to intensify their natural flavor.

The beverage program, led by Beverage Director Ernesto Coronado, offers a vibrant take on Mexico's cocktail and spirits traditions. Highlights include artisanal cocktails that reimagine the classics, like the smoky Cuerno Margarita and seasonal aguas frescas, along with a curated selection of Mexican wines from Valle de Guadalupe, Parras, and Querétaro, each known for its distinct character and unique microclimates. Guests can also explore further through the Agave Menu, which features guided tasting flights highlighting Mexico's rich terroirs and traditional production methods.

Designed by Mexican architecture firm A de Arquitectos, Cuerno's interiors blend the rustic charm of northern Mexico with the sophistication of Manhattan. Drawn from the region's bold landscapes and vibrant artistry, the space features hand-carved woodwork, custom leather banquettes, and layered textures that evoke the relaxed elegance of an open-air hacienda. Meanwhile, the brickwork and locally made tableware reflect a thoughtful blend of tradition and contemporary design. Art plays a central role, with contemporary Mexican works that reinterpret traditional motifs like desert flora, ancestral fire rituals, and el cuerno, the symbolic horn representing strength, abundance, and community.

At the heart of the dining room is a striking mural by Saltillo-based artist Federico Jordán, made up of tiles crafted with soil from northern Mexico. Commissioned exclusively for Cuerno New York, it depicts a skeletal figure in a cobalt-blue hat riding a bull, surrounded by astrological symbols marking milestones in Cuerno's journey. With a subtle gesture of a hat tip, the mural greets guests with gratitude.

Cuerno New York is located at 1271 Avenue of the Americas in Rockefeller Center. The restaurant is open daily for lunch from 11 AM-5 PM, with dinner service Sunday-Thursday from 5-11 PM and Friday-Saturday from 5 PM-12 AM. For more information, visit cuernony.com. Reservations are available now via Resy, and walk-ins are welcome.

ABOUT COSTEÑO® GROUP

Founded in 2006 by Alberto Martínez and Victor Setién, following the success of their first seafood restaurant, El Costeñito, Costeño Group has grown into a leading hospitality brand with 50 acclaimed restaurants and 11 unique concepts across Mexico and Spain. Renowned for creating innovative gastronomic experiences, their portfolio features premium establishments such as Cuerno, Ryoshi, Animal, Mochomos, Tigre, Hotaru, Ichikani, Amaterasu, Mika Bar, Botica, and Sky Bar. Costeño Group's commitment to excellence has earned global recognition, as the first restaurant group internationally to receive the Six Star Diamond Award for both Cuerno and Ryoshi, and for earning a place in Spain's Michelin Guide for three consecutive years (2023-2025) with its Japanese concept, Hotaru.

