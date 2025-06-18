Agora and WIZ.AI Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Ready AI Agent Solutions

Advanced AI agents from Agora and WIZ.AI can power call centers with multilingual support and contextual understanding

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in real-time engagement and conversational AI technology, today announced its partnership with WIZ.AI to bring enterprise-grade AI agent solutions to the market.

WIZ.AI, a leading provider of AI agents, is partnering with Agora to power enterprise-grade AI agents that offer local language support and contextual understanding to offer human-like service at scale. The collaboration blends WIZ.AI's industry expertise in enterprise agent with Agora's powerful real-time infrastructure and multimodal conversational AI capabilities.

With over six years of experience in localized voice AI across Southeast Asia for the banking, insurance, and telecom sectors, WIZ.AI delivers scenario-driven automation tailored to business needs. Combined with Agora's real-time communication SDKs and Conversational AI Engine, the partnership delivers an end-to-end engagement stack-from initial contact to analytics.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to enabling enterprises with intelligent, scalable, and multilingual AI agent solutions" said Tony Zhao, CEO and Co-founder of Agora. "Together, WIZ.AI and Agora aim to push the boundaries of real-time, emotionally intelligent, and high-availability AI communications globally."

Through the partnership, Agora will be integrated with WIZ.AI's tools for:

Inbound Customer Service: Enterprise-grade AI agents with local language support and contextual understanding, accessible via voice and video channels.

Enterprise-grade AI agents with local language support and contextual understanding, accessible via voice and video channels. Outbound Campaigns: AI-driven outbound communication to boost customer activation, renewal, and retention.

AI-driven outbound communication to boost customer activation, renewal, and retention. QA & Analytics: Real-time monitoring, agent performance scoring, and conversational quality control.

Real-time monitoring, agent performance scoring, and conversational quality control. AI Training & E-Learning: Virtual trainers designed to onboard staff and deliver consistent, on-demand microlearning.

"Agora's ultra-low latency infrastructure and optimizations for AI conversation flow are the perfect match for our advanced AI agents," said Jennifer Zhang, President and Co-founder of WIZ.AI. "Together, we enable multilingual AI agents that can speak naturally and provide enterprise-level service at global scale."

Agora's conversational AI solutions are built to make AI feel less like a robotic tool and more like a trusted, knowledgeable helper. Agora's Conversational AI Engine enables developers to build lifelike, real-time voice agents using any LLM. Powered by Agora's powerful real-time communication (RTC) infrastructure, these agents can converse more naturally with ultra-low latency responses, and intelligent interruption handling-even under poor network conditions and in noisy environments.

To learn more about Agora's conversational AI solutions, visit: https://www.agora.io/en/conversational-ai/

About Agora

Agora is the global leader in real-time engagement, providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful APIs to embed real-time conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat into their applications and IoT devices. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Agora is trusted by over 1,700 leading organizations across the globe to power best-in-class real-time experiences from social media and live shopping to education and telehealth. For more information about Agora (NASDAQ: API), visit: www.agora.io

About WIZ.AI

WIZ.AI is a rapidly growing Voice AI company headquartered in Singapore, empowering enterprises to automate and personalize customer engagement. Trusted across Asia, WIZ.AI's solutions speak the language of business-literally and contextually.

