Independent study finds SnapLogic customers experienced quantifiable benefits of at least $3.3 million in efficiency, technology, and support gains

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced the findings of a commissioned Total Economic Impact of SnapLogic study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study revealed that a composite organization based on interviewed customers using the SnapLogic platform achieved an 181% return on investment (ROI) over three years, while achieving full payback from the platform in less than six months.

To understand the benefits, costs, and risks of using SnapLogic's AI-driven integration platform, Forrester interviewed four decision-makers from large global enterprises with hands-on experience using SnapLogic.

Forrester found that companies achieved notable results from their investments in SnapLogic, including streamlined data integration, reduced manual intervention, and enhanced productivity that delivered a combined $3.3 million in benefits to the business. Companies also reported unquantified benefits including increased revenue growth, enhanced business agility and time to market, improved data quality, improved scalability, and reduced risk with a single source of truth for data to ensure compliance with data policies.

The quantifiable achievements from using SnapLogic include:

Efficiency gains worth $1.7 million User-friendly interface and automation capabilities boost productivity while enabling data engineers and developers to focus on higher-value activities, resulting in total integration efficiency improvements valued at $1.7 million.

User-friendly interface and automation capabilities boost productivity while enabling data engineers and developers to focus on higher-value activities, resulting in total integration efficiency improvements valued at $1.7 million. Technology cost savings of $1.4 million: Migrating to SnapLogic and decommissioning multiple, disparate legacy integration solutions reduces licensing costs and streamline integration processes, leading to substantial financial benefits.

Migrating to SnapLogic and decommissioning multiple, disparate legacy integration solutions reduces licensing costs and streamline integration processes, leading to substantial financial benefits. Technology support cost savings of $237,000: Continuous updates, automated patches, and a more resilient infrastructure enable IT teams to shift their focus from routine maintenance to higher-value, strategic initiatives that drive greater productivity and operational efficiency.

As part of the study, a general manager of enterprise integration in the energy industry shared: "Using SnapLogic, we have significantly reduced development time. Its adaptability allows us to implement integration services across all domains. Business users even those in remote locations like plants can develop integrations from their own applications to others. This democratization has optimized our resources and enhanced productivity."

In addition, a vice president of IT in the consumer goods industry stated: "Our integration team is now 40% more efficient with SnapLogic, leveraging more resources internally and reducing the need for specialized, expensive developers."

"This Forrester study reinforces what our customers tell us every day, that SnapLogic delivers transformative business value that goes beyond just technology cost savings," said Dayle Hall, CMO of SnapLogic. "With Forrester Consulting's recently revamped methodology, the 181% ROI and payback in under six months is a testament to the breadth and strength of the platform. SnapLogic empowers organizations to break free from outdated, inefficient integration tools and embrace a future of AI-powered, automated connectivity. From streamlining operations to unlocking new growth opportunities, our integration platform enables customers to move faster, work smarter, and drive measurable impact across the enterprise."

Read the complete 2025 Total Economic Impact of SnapLogic study here.

