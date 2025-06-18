Combination delivers on commitment to uncompromising data privacy and security to European organizations

Zivver, Europe's leading provider of secure communications, best known for its AI-powered email security solutions and headquartered in Amsterdam, today announced it has been acquired by Kiteworks. Kiteworks enables organizations worldwide to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data via its Private Data Network (PDN), which protects over 100 million end-users and 1,500 enterprises globally. Kiteworks accelerated its growth trajectory, including international markets, with $456 million in growth equity funding from Insight Partners and Sixth Street Growth in August 2024.

Through this acquisition, Zivver will expand its private data exchange portfolio with sovereign data solutions deployable on-premises, in private cloud, or public cloud environments. This strengthens Zivver's ability to address the increasing demand among European governments and enterprises for more flexible and sovereign secure data exchange capabilities. At the same time, the acquisition enables Zivver to introduce its solutions to new markets worldwide.

Addressing the Growing Need for More Comprehensive, Sovereign Data Exchange

Zivver is Europe's leading secure data exchange provider, recognized for advanced data classification, human error prevention, and zero-access encryption in its secure email, file transfer, and eSignatures solutions. Zivver's unique solutions ensure that neither Zivver nor the cloud provider hosting the data can access an organization's sensitive emails, files, and documents. As a result, Zivver is one of the few cloud providers in the world not subject to data access risks under laws like the U.S. CLOUD Act. However, with the growing demand for broader and more sovereign communication solutions, Zivver sought a trusted partner to help meet this need.

Strategic Partnership Enables End-to-End Sovereign Data Exchange and Collaboration

"Our objective was to join forces with a global leader that shares our vision for zero-access security and meets Europe's stringent data sovereignty standards," saidWouter Klinkhamer, CEO of Zivver. "Kiteworks not only mirrors our philosophy on encryption and zero-trust data exchange but also offers on-premises and private cloud deployment options for monitoring all private data moving within, into, and out of organizations-including with countless third parties. This synergy with Kiteworks enables us to deliver zero-trust data exchange for every send, share, receive, and use of private data-regardless of the channels. This enables us to prevent everything from human-error data leaks in emails to the safeguarding of large file transfers, all under the customer's control."

With a global presence, including a broad European customer base, the Kiteworks platform provides complete transparency and oversight into how, when, and where data is shared, enabling organizations to prevent inadvertent and malicious data breaches. Drawing upon this breadth of market penetration and its comprehensive platform, Kiteworks will accelerate the introduction of Zivver's best-in-class data protection, data classification, human-error prevention, and user-friendly secure email capabilities into fast-growing international markets where zero-trust data exchange is essential.

"Organizations require comprehensive solutions that protect private data shared and sent across all communication channels while maintaining seamless user experiences," said Amit Toren, Chief Business Officer at Kiteworks. "By bringing Zivver's innovative secure email technology into our Private Data Network, we're providing the combined customer base with enhanced capabilities to secure their most sensitive communications while meeting stringent compliance requirements. This acquisition reflects our focus on continuous innovation in secure data exchange, including AI-based data protection, coupled with the continued growth in our talented global team.

Unlocking New Opportunities for European Customers

"The challenges surrounding data sovereignty-especially in Europe-require solutions that don't compromise on user-friendliness while still meeting the highest standards of security and compliance," adds Rick Goud, Chief Innovation Officer at Zivver. "The Zivver-Kiteworks combination makes this possible by giving organizations full control over where their data is stored, while ensuring compliance with regional regulations. I'm not aware of any other solution worldwide that offers this level of flexibility in terms of supported use cases, hosting models, and security features. This will create major opportunities for both our existing and future customers who are looking to reduce their dependency on the 'American cloud' in these dynamic times of geopolitical uncertainty."

