Avel eCare and Alliant Purchasing Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Virtual Care Services

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Avel eCare, a leading provider of telemedicine services, today announced a strategic partnership with Alliant Purchasing, one of the nation's largest independent Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), to bring innovative virtual care solutions to more than 35,000 healthcare provider organizations across the U.S.

Through this partnership, Alliant Purchasing members, including rural and urban hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities, will gain preferred pricing and streamlined access to Avel eCare's full suite of 10 virtual service lines. The services are designed to help address critical healthcare challenges, including clinical staffing shortages, the need to keep care local, and the ongoing demand for high-quality, affordable care across the healthcare continuum.

"We are excited to bring Avel's expertise and services to our members," said Kary LeBlanc, COO of Alliant Purchasing. "Avel's telemedicine solutions offer an important opportunity for our members, particularly those in rural communities, to expand access to care while improving outcomes and addressing staffing challenges. By integrating Avel into our vendor options, Alliant members now have a seamless and cost-effective path to virtual care implementation."

Under the partnership, Alliant Purchasing members will have preferred access and pricing on Avel's extensive telemedicine service portfolio:

Emergency

Hospitalist

Pharmacy

Behavioral Health

ICU (Critical Care)

Virtual Nursing

School Health

EMS Support

Senior Care

"This partnership directly supports Avel's mission of helping healthcare providers-large and small-thrive in today's challenging environment," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "Together, we are empowering providers to meet growing patient needs, improve care quality, and ease the burden on overstretched clinical teams. This is especially vital for rural hospitals, where staffing shortages often threaten the ability to keep care local."

Avel's services are backed by more than 30 years of clinical and telemedicine innovation, providing 24/7 access to board-certified specialists and delivering proven results.

About Alliant Purchasing

For more than 30 years, Alliant Purchasing has served a diverse group of healthcare providers nationwide. Originally conceived by a large urban healthcare system to assist small rural hospital partners, Alliant continues its tradition of combining divergent interests to create collective value. Today, Alliant serves more than 230 hospital members and over 35,000 members and leverages more than $84 billion in buying power to simplify the healthcare supply chain and provide transformational value. For more information, visit https://www.alliantpurchasing.com

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is a national leader in technology enabled clinical services delivered through telemedicine, delivering provider-to-provider virtual care solutions that expand clinical capacity and improve outcomes across the healthcare industry. With more than 30 years of innovation, Avel's board-certified clinicians' partner with hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, EMS agencies, and correctional health systems nationwide to bring high-quality care to patients when and where it's needed most. Learn more at: www.avelecare.com

