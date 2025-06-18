Anzeige
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 10:55
6,720 Euro
-0,74 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7106,78015:37
6,7106,78015:31
18.06.2025 15:18 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18 June 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 17 June 2025, Sally Williams, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, purchased 868 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.7549 per share.

Following this transaction, Sally Williams has an interest in the Company of 11,950 common shares, representing 0.0049% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sally Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.7549

868

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

868

£4,995.25

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-17

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

18 June 2025

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


