Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live for Free on Hisense Smart TVs

QINGDAO, China, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, is offering global users free access to live FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches through its VIDAA-powered TVs as an Official Partner.


Through a dedicated campaign page on the VIDAA home screen, users can watch every live match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 for free, in partnership with DAZN. Fans only need to register with an email and password-no payment required-to enjoy the tournament on the DAZN app available on Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs across most global markets.

In addition to live match coverage, the campaign offers real-time match data, interactive prediction games, team rankings, and schedules, providing fans with a more immersive and engaging viewing experience from the comfort of their homes.

The campaign page gives users access to live matches, prediction games, and other interactive features on all Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs worldwide that support the VIDAA system, excluding Japan, where Hisense and REGZA products are sold. In Japan, users can watch the matches directly via the DAZN app. Please note: DAZN service is unavailable in mainland China, DPRK, and Russia.

This initiative reflects Hisense's ongoing commitment to enriching sports entertainment through smart technology, offering fans worldwide a seamless way to follow one of the year's most prestigious football tournaments.

The free viewing experience will be available throughout the tournament until July 2025.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025Q1). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710261/image_5006806_10992727.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/watch-the-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-live-for-free-on-hisense-smart-tvs-302485251.html

