Griffith Foods Champions Employee Wellbeing With 100% Access to Mental Health and Financial Resources

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we're proud to share that 100% of our employees have access to mental health resources and financial education.

At Griffith Foods, we're committed to supporting all our employees, their families, and the communities we serve by providing the resources and opportunities needed to thrive mentally, physically, and financially.

We foster the wellbeing and fulfillment of our people and strive to create a workplace where people feel seen, heard, supported, and empowered to succeed both inside and outside of work. When our people are at their best, they innovate, collaborate, and help us deliver on our purpose to blend care and creativity to nourish the world.

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

