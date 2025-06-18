LG Electronics USA: Powering Smart Homes for Today's Visionary Builders and Homeowners

By Chris Jung, President & CEO, LG Electronics North America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / The U.S. homebuilding industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation. Supply chain disruptions, evolving consumer expectations and rapid technological change are not just shifting the landscape - they're redefining what it means to build a home.

According to the NAHB, two-thirds of buyers want connected homes. In just a few years, nearly half of all homeowners are expected to have multiple smart devices integrated into their living spaces. And the 2025 Builder 100 conference made it clear: more than half of today's buyers expect smart home technology, and nearly 80% are willing to invest more in homes that provide it.

With the global smart home market projected to surpass $400 billion by 2027 (Source: Allied Market Research), one thing is certain: connected living is not a niche. It's the future of housing - and it's arriving faster than many builders anticipated.

Smart Technology Is Now a Strategic Imperative

Today's leading builders aren't waiting to react - they're proactively shaping their portfolios around AI-driven systems and connected infrastructure that deliver lasting value. In fact, over 60% of U.S. builders already include smart home features in new construction (Source: Statista), a figure that's only growing as digital capabilities become a buyer expectation.

To meet this moment, LG launched LG Pro Builder, a dedicated division delivering integrated smart home solutions designed for modern residential construction. In just over a year, it has become the fastest-growing segment of our U.S. home appliance business - not because of volume, but because we're helping builders reimagine the home as an intelligent, sustainable platform for connected living.

What the Future-Ready Builder Gains

Strategic Partnership: We collaborate directly with builders and distributors, from architectural planning to post-sale service, ensuring every project reflects a unified, connected vision.

Holistic Ecosystem: Our connected platform empowers homes with AI-driven systems that work together intuitively, helping builders differentiate their offerings and deliver exceptional living experiences.

Operational Simplicity: With LG, builders gain a single-source partner for everything from energy-efficient HVAC and advanced heat pump water heaters to premium appliances and home entertainment solutions - simplifying procurement and improving reliability.

Tangible ROI: Smart homes don't just meet expectations - they outperform. CEPro reports smart features can increase a home's resale value by up to 5% and shorten time on market.

What the Modern Homeowner Expects

Tech-Forward Living: With millennials and Gen Zs leading the charge as first-time buyers, expectations have shifted. A full 86% of millennials say they're willing to pay more for a smart home, underscoring the importance of embedded technology in new builds.

Control and Convenience: Homeowners increasingly expect the ability to monitor, manage, and optimize their home from their phone - whether they're adjusting climate settings, managing laundry cycles or preparing dinner remotely.

Smarter Sustainability: Intelligent systems that optimize energy use aren't just a luxury; they're a growing expectation among buyers who value efficiency, cost savings and environmental responsibility.

Proactive Maintenance: Homeowners want peace of mind. That's why predictive alerts and remote diagnostics are emerging as essential features for both individual buyers and property managers.

Technology that Evolves: Future-forward appliances that can receive feature and security upgrades over time ensure that today's homes remain cutting-edge tomorrow - a critical advantage in an increasingly digital world.

At LG, we're helping to lead this new era of residential living. Through integrated technology, forward-looking design and a relentless commitment to innovation, we're partnering with builders to deliver homes that are not only smarter, but also more sustainable, resilient and responsive to the way people live now.

Let's not just build homes. Let's build what's next. Learn more.

