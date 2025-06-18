Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regions Bank: A Paint-by-Numbers Benefit From the Regions Tradition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Tournament attendees can add their efforts to special gift for Children's of Alabama.

By Mel Campbell

The Regions Tradition is a lot of things. It's a major golf tournament drawing hall-of-fame golfers from across the world competing for one of the tour's prize gems. It's a community event that brings family and fans together for a fun five days at Greystone Golf and Country Club near Birmingham.

And it's a source of much needed support and funds for countless charities across the state of Alabama.

This year, in addition to generating even more charitable funds (the total will be announced later in 2025), there is a special gift for the tournament's primary beneficiary, Children's of Alabama - a mural being painted by event attendees.

In 2023, Regions spearheaded a similar effort in conjunction with the World Games when they were held in Birmingham. Today, that mural is hanging on the wall of a local Birmingham elementary school.

"The Regions Tradition is an opportunity for us to showcase some of our patients, our families to build awareness of the struggles they have," said Tom , CEO of Children's of Alabama. "It creates a lot of excitement and honors our staff by recognizing what they do. And the financial results are critical to maintaining Children's and making us who we are."

And Children's remains an organization dedicated to serving the medical needs of children, regardless of ability to repay, and to providing them with top quality care and services.

"The monies raised for Children's by the Regions Tradition go to things like the hospital's Impact Fund," said Leroy Abrahams, Regions Head of Community Engagement. "When you think about the kids that have benefitted from this, as a result of the tournament, it's just exciting to seeing the funds in the community being put to such good use."

Each day of the 2025 Regions Tradition, attendees could paint a portion of the wall. Over the course of the five days the wall will be completed and will soon afterward be delivered for display at the hospital.

Check back at the end of the tournament to see the completed mural and when it's installed at Children's of Alabama.

Read more Regions Tradition 2025 articles on Doing More Today.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/a-paint-by-numbers-benefit-from-the-regions-tradition-1040868

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.