Regions Bank: A Paint-by-Numbers Benefit From the Regions Tradition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Tournament attendees can add their efforts to special gift for Children's of Alabama.

By Mel Campbell

The Regions Tradition is a lot of things. It's a major golf tournament drawing hall-of-fame golfers from across the world competing for one of the tour's prize gems. It's a community event that brings family and fans together for a fun five days at Greystone Golf and Country Club near Birmingham.

And it's a source of much needed support and funds for countless charities across the state of Alabama.

This year, in addition to generating even more charitable funds (the total will be announced later in 2025), there is a special gift for the tournament's primary beneficiary, Children's of Alabama - a mural being painted by event attendees.

In 2023, Regions spearheaded a similar effort in conjunction with the World Games when they were held in Birmingham. Today, that mural is hanging on the wall of a local Birmingham elementary school.

"The Regions Tradition is an opportunity for us to showcase some of our patients, our families to build awareness of the struggles they have," said Tom , CEO of Children's of Alabama. "It creates a lot of excitement and honors our staff by recognizing what they do. And the financial results are critical to maintaining Children's and making us who we are."

And Children's remains an organization dedicated to serving the medical needs of children, regardless of ability to repay, and to providing them with top quality care and services.

"The monies raised for Children's by the Regions Tradition go to things like the hospital's Impact Fund," said Leroy Abrahams, Regions Head of Community Engagement. "When you think about the kids that have benefitted from this, as a result of the tournament, it's just exciting to seeing the funds in the community being put to such good use."

Each day of the 2025 Regions Tradition, attendees could paint a portion of the wall. Over the course of the five days the wall will be completed and will soon afterward be delivered for display at the hospital.

Check back at the end of the tournament to see the completed mural and when it's installed at Children's of Alabama.

Read more Regions Tradition 2025 articles on Doing More Today.

