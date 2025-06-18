BizClik Media: BizClik Reveals Finalists for the 2025 Global Sustainability Awards

Recognising the Changemakers Driving Sustainable Business Forward

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B digital media and events company, is proud to announce the finalists for the Global Sustainability Awards 2025, taking place on 10 September at the iconic 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

The 2025 edition of the awards forms a core part of the Sustainability LIVE portfolio. They spotlight individuals and organisations delivering measurable, meaningful progress in ESG, climate tech, supply chain, and sustainable innovation.

This year, over 300 nominations were submitted across 18 categories, with entries reviewed by a panel of leading sustainability experts from Google, Virgin, RELX, UCL, Carlsberg, Merck Life Science, and others.

The result is a powerful shortlist of finalists from across the globe, each pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for responsible business. Finalists include Evri, ANS Group, DP World, Scala Data Centers, HH Global, Aston Martin, Princess Polly, and others.

From AI innovation and inclusive leadership to net-zero strategies and transformative partnerships, this year's finalists represent the future of sustainable enterprise. Their achievements will be honoured at a black-tie awards ceremony, welcoming 1,000+ business leaders, innovators, and ESG pioneers for an evening of recognition, networking, and inspiration.

