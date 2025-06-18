Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 15:42 Uhr
BizClik Media: BizClik Reveals Finalists for the 2025 Global Sustainability Awards

Recognising the Changemakers Driving Sustainable Business Forward

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B digital media and events company, is proud to announce the finalists for the Global Sustainability Awards 2025, taking place on 10 September at the iconic 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

Sustainability Awards 2025 - Finalists

The 2025 edition of the awards forms a core part of the Sustainability LIVE portfolio. They spotlight individuals and organisations delivering measurable, meaningful progress in ESG, climate tech, supply chain, and sustainable innovation.

This year, over 300 nominations were submitted across 18 categories, with entries reviewed by a panel of leading sustainability experts from Google, Virgin, RELX, UCL, Carlsberg, Merck Life Science, and others.

The result is a powerful shortlist of finalists from across the globe, each pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for responsible business. Finalists include Evri, ANS Group, DP World, Scala Data Centers, HH Global, Aston Martin, Princess Polly, and others.

View the full list of finalistshere.

From AI innovation and inclusive leadership to net-zero strategies and transformative partnerships, this year's finalists represent the future of sustainable enterprise. Their achievements will be honoured at a black-tie awards ceremony, welcoming 1,000+ business leaders, innovators, and ESG pioneers for an evening of recognition, networking, and inspiration.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship offers direct access to C-level executives, enhanced brand visibility across Sustainability Magazine and BizClik platforms, and alignment with global sustainability excellence.

Explore tailored Headline and Category Sponsorship opportunities to position your brand at the heart of the conversation.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, and AI. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and live events, we connect enterprise leaders with executive audiences to enable strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714015/Sustainability_Awards_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-reveals-finalists-for-the-2025-global-sustainability-awards-302485260.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
