NRG Energy: NRG at a Glance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / NRG Energy

Originally published on NRG Energy Insights

By NRG Editorial Voices

Our company news

NRG announced record results in Q1 2025, delivering the strongest first quarter adjusted EBITDA in company history, surpassing last year's record by 30%.

NRG entered a definitive agreement with LS Power to acquire 18 natural gas-fired facilities, adding approximately 13 GW to NRG's generation capacity. In addition, NRG will obtain CPower, a leading C&I VPP platform with approximate capacity of 6 GW representing more than 2,000 commercial and industrial customers.

NRG expanded its footprint in Texas, acquiring flexible natural gas-fired facilities from Rockland Capital, LLC. Adding 738 MW to NRG's portfolio, the acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its ability to meet the growing customer demand for electricity.

NRG announced its $2.5 million investment in Equilibrium Energy, a company that specializes in using AI to optimize energy systems. This investment underscores NRG's aim to gain market intelligence and explore solutions to address the grid volatility created by load growth, intermittent renewable generation, and extreme weather events.