NRG Energy: NRG at a Glance

Our company news
NRG announced record results in Q1 2025, delivering the strongest first quarter adjusted EBITDA in company history, surpassing last year's record by 30%.
NRG entered a definitive agreement with LS Power to acquire 18 natural gas-fired facilities, adding approximately 13 GW to NRG's generation capacity. In addition, NRG will obtain CPower, a leading C&I VPP platform with approximate capacity of 6 GW representing more than 2,000 commercial and industrial customers.
NRG expanded its footprint in Texas, acquiring flexible natural gas-fired facilities from Rockland Capital, LLC. Adding 738 MW to NRG's portfolio, the acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its ability to meet the growing customer demand for electricity.
NRG announced its $2.5 million investment in Equilibrium Energy, a company that specializes in using AI to optimize energy systems. This investment underscores NRG's aim to gain market intelligence and explore solutions to address the grid volatility created by load growth, intermittent renewable generation, and extreme weather events.
Rasesh Patel, President of NRG Consumer, announced he will retire in May 2025. Patel has been instrumental in integrating Vivint Smart Home and establishing a robust consumer-focused company culture. NRG plans to appoint his successor during the second quarter to ensure a seamless transition.
Insights from our leaders
NRG leaders participated in CERAWeek 2025, one of the largest global energy forums. At CERAWeek, Larry Coben, NRG Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, spoke with Bloomberg to discuss the surge in power demand from macrotrends such as AI and data centers. NRG's Rasesh Patel, Dak Liyanearachchi, Lynda Clemmons, and Travis Kavulla took part in panels exploring how AI is reshaping the energy landscape and ways NRG is adapting to meet growing energy needs.
Robert Ott, Vice President of Origination for NRG Business, launched a load growth blog series exploring how trends like EVs, AI, and data centers are rapidly increasing energy use and what that means for consumers and the broader energy market.
Our family of brands
Reliant introduced the Smarter Home Bundle, offering qualifying customers a free Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro and Smart Thermostat, with complementary installation. The bundle includes exclusive access to the Vivint app, offering personalized energy insights and unified control of smart devices. This bundle works alongside Reliant's Degrees of Difference program, allowing smart thermostats to adjust automatically during peak demand hours to help grid stability.
Dallas Independent School District (DISD) earned over $578,000 by participating in NRG's Responsive Economic Dispatch (RED) program. This program allowed DISD to monetize its load flexibility by reducing electricity usage during peak demand. The funds were allocated to the district's maintenance and facilities budget.
Highlighting our culture
NRG was honored with the 2025 Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year award by the Energy Marketing Conference. This prestigious recognition reflects NRG's leadership in serving over 600,000 business sites across all 50 U.S. states and Canada. The award highlights our role as a top-tier energy provider, known for delivering innovative solutions and driving progress across the energy industry.
Giving back to our community
NRG announced its partnership with the FIFA World Cup 26 Houston Host Committee, bringing seven international soccer matches to Houston's NRG Stadium. Through the partnership, NRG will host youth soccer clinics with RISE Soccer Club and participate in FIFA Fan Festival celebrations. Reliant and RISE Soccer Club have already hosted a Houston clinic featuring U.S. Soccer legend Clint Dempsey. The company also donated $100,000 to support clinics, scholarships, and new soccer fields for local youth.
Reliant and the Houston Texans awarded six high school student athletes with $10,000 scholarships through Reliant's Scholarships for Champions program. For over two decades, this program has awarded more than $780,000 in scholarships to 140 Houston-area students who demonstrate excellence in academics, athletics, and community involvement.
