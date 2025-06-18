PureSquare: PureVPN Marks 18th Anniversary With 83% Off Its Most Comprehensive Protection Plan

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / PureVPN - a global leader in user privacy, business security, and digital freedom - marks its 18th anniversary at a time when artificial intelligence is accelerating both the scale and sophistication of cybercrime. AI-powered automation is enabling attackers to launch more advanced phishing, credential stuffing, and data exploitation attacks, thereby increasing vulnerabilities across the entire digital identity chain.

What began nearly two decades ago as a VPN service focused on encrypted connections has evolved into a comprehensive cybersecurity platform addressing user privacy, device security, and identity and access management (IAM). PureVPN's Max Plan - combining VPN encryption, Dark Web Monitoring, Password Manager, Remove My Data, and Tracker & Ad Blocker in a single app - represents this shift toward multi-layered defense.

As fragmented security tools continue to leave users vulnerable or priced out of effective defense, PureVPN is marking its milestone anniversary with a limited-time offer: 83% off its 2-year Max Plan, plus six extra months and a Mystery Box. The promotion reflects PureVPN's mission to make full-stack digital protection more accessible amid growing cybersecurity complexity.

The Expanding Attack Surface: How AI Rewires Cybercrime

AI has reshaped the economics of cyberattacks. Tasks like voice cloning, deepfakes, and synthetic identity creation - once requiring specialized skills - can now be executed at scale using off-the-shelf AI models. Yet, at the center of many attacks remain familiar entry points: stolen credentials and exposed personal data.

A single breached credential can enable financial fraud, impersonation, or fuel synthetic identities used for credit and loan scams. This convergence of traditional data breaches with AI-driven exploitation is rapidly expanding the scope of cybercrime.

According to IBM, the global average cost of a data breach has reached $4.9 million.

87% of organizations report experiencing AI-powered cyberattacks in 2024.

The global cost of cybercrime is projected to hit $23 trillion by 2027.

Moreover, credential abuse remains the most common initial attack vector, according to Verizon DBIR. The dark web continues to trade in this exposed data, with over 53.3 billion identity records currently in circulation. Meanwhile, the global data broker industry, projected to exceed $616 billion by 2030, continues to monetize personal data, often without users' direct knowledge or consent.

Engineering for a More Integrated Defense

PureVPN's strength lies in its integrated approach, bringing together multiple layers of protection into a unified experience that simplifies how users defend their personal data. Instead of managing separate apps for encrypted browsing, password security, dark web alerts, data broker removal, and tracker blocking, users can address these interconnected risks seamlessly within a single platform, reducing both complexity and exposure across the digital footprint.

The anniversary offer is available at https://www.purevpn.com/order .

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in online privacy, security, and digital freedom with over 18 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, monitoring the dark web, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

SOURCE: PureSquare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/purevpn-marks-18th-anniversary-with-83-off-its-most-comprehensive-1040872