Two Fundraisers, One Mission: Avid Adds Kate Kramer and Frank Mumford to Drive Smarter Growth

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Avid, the first-ever Fundraising Agency in the Cloud, announced today the addition of two deeply respected sector leaders to its growing revenue team: Kate Kramer joins as Director of Partnerships, and Frank Mumford steps in as Senior Account Executive. Both bring frontline fundraising experience, strong reputations, and a shared commitment to helping nonprofits do more good-faster, and with greater clarity.

"These hires reflect our deep commitment to both excellence and empathy," said Erik Tomalis, Chief Revenue Officer at Avid. "Kate brings both the strategic lens and the relationship-first mindset that are essential in building trusted, mission-aligned partnerships. She's the kind of partner you want in every room-thoughtful, driven, and always focused on shared impact. Frank has that rare ability to connect immediately with nonprofit leaders and earn their trust. He's not just selling software-he's helping organizations reimagine what's possible with the right tech and the right partner."

In her new role, Kramer will lead Avid's ecosystem strategy-building and nurturing partnerships with consultants, agencies, and tech providers. Her focus is on expanding Avid's reach, enhancing the partner experience, and creating shared revenue opportunities that align with the sector's future.

Mumford will focus on helping nonprofits harness the full power of Avid's platform. As a Senior Account Executive, he's responsible for cultivating new opportunities, guiding value-driven conversations, and ensuring fundraisers have the clarity and confidence to act on what matters most.

"Both Kate and Frank embody what we value most at Avid: generosity, curiosity, and a deep commitment to helping nonprofits do more good, more efficiently," added Tomalis.

Prior to joining Avid, Kramer led partner marketing at Bloomerang and served as Foundation Manager at VMRC, where she built integrated fundraising and communication strategies. Mumford previously held senior roles at Gravyty and Greater Twin Cities United Way, where he consistently exceeded goals while building trusted donor and partner relationships.

Both hires bring more than sector experience-they bring heart, strategy, and a deep understanding of what today's nonprofit teams are up against. At a time when Avid is scaling fast and redefining how fundraising gets done, their voices will be essential in helping more organizations grow generosity-with less guesswork and more momentum.

About Avid

Avid is the first-ever Fundraising Agency in the Cloud. Built by fundraisers, for fundraisers, Avid unifies donor data, surfaces key insights, and delivers AI-powered strategies-so teams can act faster, scale smarter, and grow giving with confidence. Learn more at www.avidai.com .

SOURCE: Avid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/two-fundraisers-one-mission-avid-adds-kate-kramer-and-frank-mumfo-1040238