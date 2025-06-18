The Women's Cup Live Sports Tournament Returns Exclusively on Vizio WatchFree+

The Women's Cup Channel on VIZIO WatchFree+ will be available for International Tournaments this Summer beginning with TWC-Brazil Which Kicks Off July 16th with Live Games Beginning July 19th, with additional events to come.

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / The Women's Cup is thrilled to announce that VIZIO WatchFree+ will once again be the exclusive US destination to watch their Global Series Summer 2025 live matches. Last year's tournament marked the first ever live sporting events hosted exclusively on WatchFree+ and this year the partnership returns with new international locations.

The Women's Cup, a prestigious women's professional club soccer tournament, features top international and U.S. women's soccer teams, showcasing global talent in women's soccer. Eight games will be available exclusively on WatchFree+ on the dedicated The Women's Cup Channel (ch. #1301), available from July16th to 26thand will return for the second international tournament later in the summer. This channel will also feature archival games from previous tournaments, game highlights, interviews, and more - enhancing the viewing experience for fans.

The Women's Cup tournament in Brazil will showcase the talents of four exceptional women's club soccer teams, representing the United States and South America..

Mark your calendars and tune into the live matches on the Women's Cup Channel on WatchFree+:

The Women's Cup - São Paulo, Brazil

Semifinal #1, July 19th, 4pm ET - São Paulo FC (Brazil Sería A1 - Brazil) vs Racing Louisville (NWSL - USA)

Semifinal #2, July 20th, 4pm ET - Palmeiras (Brazil Sería A1 - Brazil) vs Pachuca (Liga MX - Mexico)

Third Place Match, July 24th, 4pm ET - Loser Semifinal #1 vs. Loser Semifinal #2•Championship Match, July 24th, 7pm ET - Winner Semifinal #1 vs Winner Semifinal #2

"The Women's Cup is home to the best professional teams and players in the world," said John Paul Reynal, President and CEO, "We are honored to renew our partnership with VIZIO as the exclusive viewing destination for the tournament in the U.S. so that millions will be able to enjoy the best Women's club soccer competition on the planet."

VIZIO TV owners can watch The Women's Cup Channel and the LIVE matches by opening the WatchFree+ app on their TV and going to channel #1301. In addition, The Women's Cup Channel will be available on the VIZIO mobile app, available to anyone. Both VIZIO TV owners and those that do not have a VIZIO TV can download the free VIZIO mobile app to their mobile device, click on the WatchFree+ button in the bottom row menu, and tune-in to the The Women's Cup Channel #1301.

About The Women's Cup

The Women's Cup, has evolved into the premier Women's Club Football competition in the planet. The Women's Cup is an invitational Tournament, giving teams from all 5 continents the opportunity to compete against each other. The 2025 is set to expand to new destinations as Tournaments will be payed in Brazil and Italy for the first time ever. The Women's Cup is played annually around the world during February and August. The tournaments function like a Global League, offering clubs vital international competition during their preseason. The need for visibility in women's football is immense, and the Event addresses that need.

