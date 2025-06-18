UAE-Based Aureus Intelligence.ai Appoints Core & More Technologies as Digital Marketing Agency of Record

Strategic Partnership Launches With Full-Funnel Digital Campaign in the U.K., Promoting Aureus' AI-Powered Microsoft Solutions Across Enterprise Markets

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Aureus Intelligence.ai, a UAE-based technology innovator specializing in Microsoft Power Platform services, has selected Core & More Technologies as its digital marketing agency of record. The partnership kicks off with a strategic campaign focused on expanding Aureus' presence in the United Kingdom, positioning its industry-best automation, integration, and AI-powered solutions in front of key enterprise audiences.

This collaboration unites Aureus' rapidly growing portfolio of Microsoft Power Platform services - including automation, Power BI, Power Apps, and Dynamics 365 integration - with Core & More's award-winning capabilities in search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and overall conversion rate optimization and tracking.

"At Aureus, we believe that strong partnerships lead to meaningful outcomes," said Neil Shah, CEO of Aureus Intelligence.ai. "Our collaboration with Core & More Technologies enhances our ability to reach the right audiences with the right message. Their expertise in SEO and SEM will help us scale our Power Platform, Microsoft automation and integration services across key markets more effectively."

Founded with a mission to simplify the complexity of enterprise software adoption, Aureus Intelligence.ai has emerged as a leader in providing custom Microsoft solutions to organizations navigating digital transformation, delivering value across sectors such as finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and government.

Core & More Technologies, a U.S.-based digital marketing agency known for its performance-driven campaigns, brings a proven track record of success with enterprise-level B2B clients. It brings a deep understanding of the Microsoft ecosystem and complex buying journeys.

"Aureus is building something truly impactful with their AI-driven automation and offerings," said Andrew Young, CEO of Core & More Technologies. "We're thrilled to support their global growth goals with a framework built on transparency and performance. That is our GlobalSphere Growth System and it includes building granular personas into an overarching digital marketing plan. Our focus is on capturing high-intent traffic and converting it into real business outcomes."

First Stop: The U.K. Market

The U.K. represents a major opportunity for Aureus' intelligent automation services, where demand for digital transformation in both the public and private sector continues to accelerate.

A Vision for Scalable Expansion

Following the U.K. launch, both companies plan to expand efforts into the broader EMEA region and the Unites States. The partnership also includes:

AI-generated insight reporting dashboards



Enhanced remarketing and lead nurturing automation



Ongoing conversion rate optimization

By pairing Aureus' highly technical value proposition with CMT's ability to deliver that message to the right audiences at the right time, the partnership is poised to deliver results at scale.

About Aureus Intelligence.ai

Aureus Intelligence.ai is a UAE-based provider of enterprise-grade digital solutions specializing in Microsoft Power Platform, automation, integration, and AI-driven analytics. The company helps businesses achieve digital transformation by simplifying technology adoption and driving operational efficiency. Visit www.aureusintelligence.ai .

About Core & More Technologies

A Google and Microsoft advertising partner , Core & More Technologies is headquartered in New Jersey, USA. The firm delivers full-funnel marketing strategies that integrate SEO, SEM, paid media, analytics, and tracking. Visit www.coreandmoretechnologies.com .

