Loyalty Management Market worth $20.36 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loyalty Management Market is estimated at USD 12.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during 2025-2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered By Offering, Program Type, Application, Business Model, Vertical, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Loyalty Management Market are Epsilon (US), Oracle (US), Comarch (Poland), Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada), Merkle (US), Capillary (Singapore), Jakala (Italy), Kobie (US), Giift Management (Singapore), Maritz Motivation (US), Cheetah Digital (US), Collinson (UK), AIR MILES Loyalty (Canada), Punchh (US), Ebbo (US), Preferred Patron (US), Loopy Loyalty (China), Paystone (UK), LoyLogic (Switzerland), Ascenda (Singapore), Loyalty Juggernaut (US), Gratifii (Australia), SAP SE (Germany), Annex Cloud (US), Apex Loyalty (US), Sumup (UK), Kangaroo (Canada), Smile.io (Canada), SessionM (US), LoyaltyLion (UK), Yotpo (US), SailPlay (US), Phaedon (US), and Zinrelo (US).

Rising competition in sectors like retail, hospitality, and BFSI compels companies to implement loyalty programs that help them stand out by offering personalized rewards and experiences to enhance customer loyalty. In retail, brands such as Amazon and Walmart utilize loyalty initiatives to drive repeat purchases through tailored discounts and exclusive product access. Likewise, in hospitality, chains like Marriott and Hilton leverage loyalty programs to deliver personalized experiences, including room upgrades or late check-outs, thus building stronger emotional connections with guests. In the BFSI sector, banks and financial institutions, including American Express, offer rewards programs linked to credit card usage, providing cashback or travel perks to boost customer allegiance. By providing customized rewards and memorable experiences, these programs enable businesses to differentiate themselves, helping them retain customers in fiercely competitive markets where consumers have countless options, ultimately promoting long-term loyalty and profitability.

BFSI vertical segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

BFSI organizations have long acknowledged the value of loyalty programs in retaining high-value customers, cross-selling products, and minimizing churn. The primary role of loyalty in BFSI is to foster trust and long-term relationships through personalized rewards, exclusive offers, and seamless integration with financial products. The sector is propelled by early adoption, significant investment in technology, and the high lifetime value of financial customers. Credit card rewards, banking loyalty programs, and insurance incentives are deeply integrated into customer engagement strategies, bolstered by robust data analytics and personalization capabilities.

The professional services segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Professional services encompass consulting, implementation, and ongoing support. These services are vital for brands aiming to design, launch, and optimize advanced loyalty programs tailored to their unique needs. The purpose of professional services is to bridge the gap between technology and business objectives, ensuring that loyalty solutions are seamlessly integrated with current systems and aligned with broader customer experience strategies. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the increasing complexity of loyalty technology, the need for specialized expertise in AI and personalization, and the demand for continuous program optimization. As brands work to differentiate themselves and maximize ROI, professional services are becoming essential partners in the loyalty ecosystem.

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth rate during forecast period

The Loyalty Management Market in Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the region's high digital adoption and mobile-first consumer base. Countries such as India, China, and Singapore are at the forefront, where smartphone penetration exceeds 80%, enabling brands to seamlessly deploy mobile-based loyalty programs. For instance, platforms like Capillary Technologies cater to regional giants such as Unilever, offering affordable, AI-driven solutions that personalize customer experiences. The rise of e-commerce, with platforms like Shopee and Lazada integrating loyalty features, further fuels market expansion. Additionally, cultural preferences for gamification and instant rewards resonate strongly, as demonstrated in programs offering digital badges or cashback. Government initiatives promoting digital payments, such as India's UPI, enhance the adoption of loyalty programs linked to transactions. Asia Pacific's tech-savvy population positions it as a high-growth market for loyalty management solutions.

Top Key Companies in Loyalty Management Market:

The report profiles key players, such as Epsilon (US), Oracle (US), Comarch (Poland), Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada), Merkle (US), Capillary (Singapore), AIR MILES Loyalty (Canada), Ebbo (US), Annex Cloud (US), Apex Loyalty (US).

