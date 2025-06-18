ScottsMiracle-Gro: Scotts Miracle-Gro and Composite Deck Manufacturer, Trex, Reclaim 135,000 Pounds of Plastic Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / We are recycling plastic film waste from our production operations through our partnership with Trex, the composite decking manufacturer.

Soil bag trimmings and bags scrapped due to standard quality checks or failures are diverted from landfill through the NexTrex commercial recycling program.

Since October 2024, more than 135,000 pounds of plastic waste has been diverted from our Lawrenceville, Virginia, and Carrollton, Kentucky, sites via the NexTrex program. The recycling program is being rolled out to more of our sites as well.

Trex processes recovered plastic film into flakes, which are then combined with reclaimed lumber to make composite decking, railing and other outdoor items.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

