Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
18.06.2025 16:26 Uhr
Diverzify Announces New Leadership at Spectra Phoenix

Reinforcing the National Network's Commitment to Regional Growth and Service Excellence

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Diverzify, the nation's largest provider of commercial flooring solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jason Blake as the new President of Spectra Contract Flooring in Phoenix - a strategic move that strengthens the company's presence in the Arizona region.

Jason Blake Headshot

Jason Blake Headshot
Jason Blake Named New Leader of Spectra Contract Flooring in Phoenix, AZ

Blake brings over 20 years of industry expertise and a track record of delivering complex projects with operational excellence. In his new role, Blake will lead the talented, dedicated team at Spectra Phoenix, ensuring that clients across Arizona continue to receive the highest standard of service and expertise that Diverzify's leading national network is known for.

"Jason's leadership is exactly what we need to build on the solid foundation our team has established and to elevate the standard of service we deliver," said Phillip Chambers, Regional President at Diverzify. "His deep experience and commitment to client success will strengthen Spectra Phoenix's position in the market and drive long-term growth."

Blake's appointment underscores Diverzify's ongoing investment in Arizona, solidifying the company's commitment to providing top-tier service while building on the already talented team at Spectra Phoenix.

"I'm incredibly honored to lead the talented team at Spectra Phoenix," added Jason Blake, President, Spectra Phoenix. "This is a unique opportunity to harness our team's expertise and Diverzify's national resources to deliver an unmatched experience for our clients. I'm excited to bring a fresh perspective focused on collaboration and to help drive sustained success for Spectra Phoenix."

For more information about Diverzify and Spectra Phoenix, please visit diverzify.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA PHOENIX

Spectra Phoenix is a full-service commercial flooring contractor specializing in flooring installation, maintenance, and project management solutions for clients in healthcare, education, corporate offices, hospitality, and more. Backed by Diverzify's national network, Spectra Phoenix delivers best-in-class service, innovative materials, and expert craftsmanship for projects of all sizes.

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the United States, with a network of 65+ locations and 7,500+ associates nationwide. With an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Diverzify offers comprehensive solutions for commercial flooring installation, maintenance, and specialized services across industries. Learn more at diverzify.com.

Contact Information:

Marissa Luznar
marissa.luznar@diverzify.com

.

SOURCE: Diverzify



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/diverzify-announces-new-leadership-at-spectra-phoenix-1040883

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
