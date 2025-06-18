Wheeling, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Clear Choice Headsets & Technology, a premier provider of trusted headsets and communication solutions for the public safety market, is excited to announce it is a Bronze Level Sponsor and first time exhibitor (booth 1018) at the 2025 NENA (National Emergency Number Association) Conference & Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center, June 21-26. At the booth, attendees can see the latest communication offerings from top tier equipment suppliers, such as Secure Headset Group (SHG), Jabra, Yealink, EPOS and Shokz.

"Our presence at NENA demonstrates our continued dedication and long term commitment to the public safety market," declared Peter Goldstein, CEO of Clear Choice Headsets & Technology. "While other companies are exiting this space, we have been ramping up our efforts by expanding our team, relocating to a larger facility, and collaborating with partners to develop high-performing equipment that meets the ever-evolving critical demands of the 911 community."

As the exclusive distributor of Secure Headset Group® products, two recently introduced cables will be on display in the Clear Choice Headsets booth (1018).

- SHG S D145-PTT/AMP Push-To-Talk Cable

A six-wire amplifier cable that provides PL QD (quick disconnect) to a PJ7 2-prong adaptor with an in-line PTT (push-to-talk) button, which has been tested over one million cycles.

- SHG S D145-PTT Push-To-Talk Cable

A commercial grade 6-wire cable that provides PL QD (quick disconnect) to a PJ7 2-prong adaptor with a PTT button tested over one million cycles.

In addition to these new products, attendees can see and try on a wide variety of headsets that relieve ear fatigue, ensure all day comfort, and are trusted already by dispatch centers across the country. Mr. Goldstein, along with SHG CEO, Aaron Gitler, and other team members, will be onsite at NENA to connect with customers, and discuss their current and future communication needs.

"We offer a complete product portfolio, including custom headsets that are designed specifically for the public safety community," stated Mr. Goldstein, "For nearly four decades, dispatchers have been trusting our headsets during life's most critical moments. We plan to continue and grow this partnership for many more years to come. We look forward to meeting with attendees at NENA."

About Clear Choice Headsets & Technology

Clear Choice Headsets & Technology is a premier provider of a wide variety of headsets, conferencing solutions, and accessories. It is the one stop shop for the best communications equipment, representing many of the leading brands in the industry. In addition, it is the exclusive distributor of headsets and accessories from Secure Headset Group® (SHG), formerly known as Starkey Headsets. For almost four decades, Clear Choice Headsets has been providing best-in-class customer experience. Customers have a single point of contact, resulting in lasting and trusted partnerships. Clear Choice Headsets offers accurate and fast product fulfillment with a large product inventory in its centrally located Midwest warehouse.

For more information, please visit clearchoiceheadsets.com or follow Clear Choice on LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting during NENA 2025, please contact:

Lynn Ventimiglia-Lobit

lynn@clearchoiceheadsets.com

Cell: 847-269-1422

