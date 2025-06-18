Wyld Networks AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting in Wyld Networks AB

The Annual General Meeting 2025 in Wyld Networks AB ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") was held today, 18 June 2025, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profits

The Annual General Meeting resolved that all funds available to the Annual General Meeting shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The members of the board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Election of the board of directors and auditor and remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder Olsen Fond & Försäkring AB, that the board of directors shall consist of three board members without deputy board members. It was further resolved that the Company shall have a registered accounting firm as auditor.

Furthermore, it was resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder Olsen Fond & Försäkring AB, that an aggregate annual fee of SEK 850,000 shall be paid to the board members, of which SEK 350,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 250,000 to each of the other board members elected by the Annual General Meeting. It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder Olsen Fond & Försäkring AB, that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder Olsen Fond & Försäkring AB, to re-elect Mats L. Andersson and Mats R. Andersson and to elect Scott Moore as members of the board of directors. Mats L. Andersson was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

Mazars AB was re-elected as auditor. Mazars AB has informed the Company that the authorized public accountant Åsa Andersson will be the auditor in charge.

Amendments to the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the articles of association

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the limits for the share capital in the articles of association to not less than SEK 4,354,678 and not more than SEK 17,418,712 (previously not less than SEK 2,400,000 and not more than SEK 9,600,000) and the limits for the number of shares in the articles of association to not less than 877,554,971 and not more than 3,510,219,884 (previously not less than 480,000,000 and not more than 1,920,000,000).

Option program 2025/2035

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program for Wyld Networks Group employees, a directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants for the fulfillment of the Company's obligations under Option Program 2025/2035. The complete proposal for Option Program 2025/2035 can be found in the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2025 that was made public on 19 May 2025.

Issue authorisation

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, against payment in cash, non-cash consideration or through set-off, resolve on new issues of shares, convertibles and/or warrants.

The reason to authorise the board of directors to have the possibility to resolve on new issues without preferential rights for the shareholders as described above is primarily for the purpose of being able to raise new capital, to increase the Company's flexibility and strengthen the Company's own funds or to be able to carry out acquisitions.

