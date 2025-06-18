Alisa Bank Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Alisa Bank brings down the outlook for 2025

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDER INFORMATION 18.6.2025 KLO 15.45 EEST

Alisa Bank brings down the outlook for 2025. The prolonged uncertainty in the operating environment has been reflected in weaker-than-expected demand for all of the bank's main products, as well as a high level of credit loss provisions.

Invoice financing volumes and demand are typically low in the first quarter of the year, but during this spring, the utilization rates of invoice financing limits have remained exceptionally low, and the recovery has been slower than usual. In addition, the growth pursued through Banking-as-a-Service partnerships has not developed as targeted.

While there have been signs of recovery in the demand for business financing during the second quarter of the year, the challenging start to the year is difficult to offset.

Operating expenses have developed as expected during the early part of the year. Due to weaker income performance, the company launches a cost-saving program, the results of which will be mostly visible in 2026.

New outlook for 2025

The prolonged uncertainty of the operating environment is weakening the company's profit performance for 2025. Alisa Bank continues to implement the renewed strategy and develop BaaS partnerships. The bank's target is profitable growth in business financing, taking into account the economic uncertainty affecting lending. The profit before non-recurring items and taxes for year 2025 is expected to decline from 2024 level.

Previous outlook for 2025, that was published in connection with the Financial Statements Bulletin 2024

After a year of changes, Alisa Bank will implement the renewed strategy in the 2025 fiscal year and continue to develop BaaS partnerships. There are early positive signs in the general economic situation, although there is still uncertainty regarding the development of the operating environment. If the economic recovery continues, combined with the implementation of the bank's renewed strategy, it will support the bank's income growth during the current financial year. For the reasons mentioned above, and due to the impact of the annual cycle of invoice financing business, favorable development is expected to be emphasized in the second half of the year.

The profit for the second half of 2024 reflects the current financial state of the renewed Alisa. The profit before non-recurring items for 2025, is estimated to develop favorably compared with the current financial state.

Further information

Sampsa Laine, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, sampsa.laine@alisapankki.fi, tel. +358 40 555 9035

Alisa Bank

Alisa Bank Plc is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com