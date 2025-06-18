Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
Dalata Hotel Group PLC
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 12:39
6,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
18.06.2025 16:45 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
18-Jun-2025 / 15:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group PLC (IE00BJMZDW83) 
 
  
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: UBS Group AG - UBS Investment Bank & 
Wealth Management 
                      Zurich, Switzerland 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: 
 
UBS AG 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
16 June 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
18 June 2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
4% (9.A + 9.B) 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   1.53%           2.47%        3.995%     211,483,988 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 2.23%           2.46%        4.69%        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
              Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
 
Class/type of                                            
shares 
 
 
              Direct       Indirect     Direct          Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
 
 
                                                  
 
IE00BJMZDW83                   3,231,226                  1.53% 
 
SUBTOTAL A                    3,231,226                  1.53% 
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
                                 Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/        may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
               datex   Conversion Periodxi   instrument is exercised/ 
                               converted. 
 
 
Right to Substitute Shares        At any time       5,218,157            2.47% 
Delivered as Collateral 
 
 
                      SUBTOTAL B.1      5,218,157            2.47% 
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial      Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash 
instrument         datex    Conversion  settlementxii    Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
                     Period xi 
 
 
                                                        
 
                                                        
 
                              SUBTOTAL B.2                   
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
                                                             
  
 
  
 
  
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
  
 
                % of voting rights if % of voting rights through  Total of both if it equals or is 
Namexv             it equals or is higher financial instruments if it  higher than the notifiable 
                than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the threshold 
              threshold       notifiable threshold 
 
 
UBS Group AG                                        
 
UBS AG                                         3.99% 
 
                                               
 
UBS Group AG                                        
 
UBS AG                                         3.99% 
 
UBS Europe SE                                        
 
  
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
 
  
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done in Zurich on 18.06.2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  393193 
EQS News ID:  2157328 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157328&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2025 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
