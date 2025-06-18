A leading global alternative investment manager, Ares joins a consortium of investors including global football superstar, Kylian Mbappé.

MEDIA ASSETS FRANCE SAILGP TEAM PHOTOSLIVE PHOTOSBEST OF SAILGP B-ROLL

SailGP announced today that Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds ("Ares") have acquired a minority stake in the France SailGP Team. The strategic investment marks Ares' entry into SailGP, reinforcing the growing momentum behind the global racing championship. The firm joins a consortium of investors in the France SailGP Team, including international football superstar Kylian Mbappé

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said,"Today is an exciting milestone for SailGP, as we welcome Ares to our growing group of investors and team owners. The investment in our French team by an organization with a stellar portfolio of first-rate sports properties underlines the strength of SailGP's global league model and reinforces the commercial potential of our teams. Ares brings both institutional capital and deep strategic insights they'll be a highly-valuable collaborator in growing the French team and the Rolex SailGP Championship more broadly."

Jim Miller, Co-Lead of Ares' Sports, Media and Entertainment strategy said, "SailGP has achieved impressive growth across its teams, viewership and engagement, and we are thrilled to enter the league and join the France SailGP Team's existing owners group at this inflection point. With the team's expanding ecosystem of dedicated athletes, sponsors and fans, alongside Ares' experience investing in premier global sports teams, we are eager to lend our capabilities as the team continues to build on its momentum."

A leading global alternative investment manager, Ares Management has an extensive track record in sports, media and entertainment investing. Ares' investment in the France SailGP team expands its existing portfolio of professional sports team investments, including Inter Miami CF, McLaren Racing and Atlético de Madrid, among others.

ABOUT SAILGP | The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds approaching 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US $12 million at stake. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618161776/en/

Contacts:

SAILGP CONTACT Nat Fortier, Global Communications Director, SailGP, Media@SailGP.com