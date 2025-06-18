Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF Names John-Reed McDonald as VP of Franchise Development

With Over 20 Years in Staffing and Franchising, John-Reed McDonald Will Lead Franchise Development for NEXTAFF

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / NEXTAFF, a leading provider of staffing solutions, announces John-Reed McDonald as Vice President of Franchise Development. Bringing over 20 years in traditional staffing and franchising, McDonald will develop and execute NEXTAFF's strategic initiatives for Franchise Development.

NEXTAFF VP of Franchise Development John-Reed McDonald



"We are excited to have John-Reed join our executive team," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Nextaff. "John-Reed comes in at a perfect time as we expand our franchise options. His background in traditional and virtual franchising models will be a perfect match for our future growth."

"I'm thrilled to join NEXTAFF and support its mission of empowering franchise owners to deliver exceptional staffing solutions to both clients and candidates," said McDonald. "The staffing industry is one of the noblest professions - connecting people with meaningful work while helping businesses reach their goals. I'm excited to be part of a team that makes such a powerful impact every day. With 25 years of experience in the industry, I'm eager to contribute to NEXTAFF's dynamic, forward-thinking leadership and hit the ground running."

Looking ahead, NEXTAFF remains committed to driving innovation in the staffing industry, leveraging technology, and adapting to the evolving needs of clients and job seekers. With a solid foundation built on over 20 years of experience, the company believes it is poised for continued success and growth in the years to come.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

