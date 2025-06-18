Anzeige
Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Introduces Powerful Social Media Marketing Tool for Online Entrepreneurs
18.06.2025
Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Introduces Powerful Social Media Marketing Tool for Online Entrepreneurs

Already over 10,000 users activated Sellvia's Social Media Marketing Tool

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Sellvia is growing fast - and now, the ecommerce platform has launched a new solution to help sellers reach wider audiences and grow their businesses even faster.

The Social Media Marketing Tool is designed so that entrepreneurs have everything they need in order to get started promoting their stores on the largest social networks - even without a marketing background.

Today, a website alone isn't enough to succeed online. To compete in 2025, sellers must be active where their customers are already spending time: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and others.

Why focus on social media? Because that's where buyers are. YouTube now sees 2.5+ billion monthly users watching over 1 billion hours of video daily. Instagram hosts 2.35 billion users, 90% of whom follow at least one business. TikTok counts 1.1 billion users, with 61% reporting purchases from content they saw there. And with over 3 billion monthly users, Facebook ads alone reach 2.2 billion people globally. Even smaller platforms like Pinterest and Twitter offer highly engaged audiences ready to discover and buy products.

Sellvia's social media tool meets this need by offering fully prepared content and social media assets, making it easier than ever for newcomers to break into the world of ecommerce promotion. The tool includes a complete social media profile kit, featuring optimized templates and visuals to quickly set up professional accounts. Users also get access to a growing content library packed with videos, product images, captions, and post-ready materials - all tested and refined to drive engagement and conversions.

What sets Sellvia's approach apart is its emphasis on speed, simplicity, and effectiveness. Entrepreneurs can launch their social presence in under 10 minutes, and with regular posting, many are seeing early boosts in traffic and product interest.

During its initial rollout, over 10,000 users activated the tool. Based on internal data, stores that actively post using the provided content report up to 70% higher monthly revenue compared to those without a social media strategy.

Social media remains a force in consumer behavior. TikTok and Instagram have millions of daily product-related interactions, and video continues to be ahead of static ads. Sellvia's tool helps sellers tap into that demand by making social marketing accessible - even for total beginners. To learn more how to use this tool - visit Sellvia.

Contact Information:

Anna Razumovskaya
Head of Brand Development Department at Sellvia LLC
Email: anna.razumovskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-introduces-powerful-social-media-marketing-tool-for-onli-1040838

