KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. and GrowthZone Form Strategic Partnership to Empower STEM Associations

This integrated solution aims to streamline operations, improve member engagement, and promote organizational growth.

GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL) and GrowthZone, a leading provider of association management software, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the delivery of services to medium-sized nonprofit associations, particularly those within the STEM community.

The collaboration brings together KGL's Association Management Unit-esteemed for its high-touch service model and extensive expertise in scholarly and professional society management-with GrowthZone's innovative technology platform for associations. This integrated solution aims to streamline operations, improve member engagement, and promote organizational growth.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our clients," said Cara Rivera, Vice President of Association Management at KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. "By combining KGL's full-service association management capabilities with GrowthZone's intuitive and scalable software, we're better equipped than ever to support STEM-focused associations. From membership renewals to event execution, our teams can now work smarter and deliver even greater value to mission-driven organizations."

The GrowthZone platform will act as the central hub for managing member data, communications, events, billing, and reporting. This enables KGL's association management clients to concentrate on advancing their missions and less on administrative tasks.

"We are pleased to collaborate with KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. to deliver our powerful, integrated solution to STEM associations," stated Paul Plaia, III, CEO of GrowthZone. "Our platform is designed to streamline operations and reduce staff workload, enabling associations to concentrate on their core objectives-serving their members and furthering their missions. Alongside KGL's extensive sector expertise, we are establishing a new benchmark for association support."

This strategic partnership arrives on the heels of KGL's 2025 investments in personnel and infrastructure to expand its association management services. With the recent additions of Megan E. Turcotte, CAE, as Executive Director of Association Management, and Dawn Amick, CMP, as Senior Meetings Manager, KGL is well-positioned to deliver a seamless blend of expert guidance and advanced technology to associations navigating today's complex environment.

The KGL-GrowthZone partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering associations-especially in the scientific and technical sectors-to grow stronger, build community, and make a lasting impact.

About KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd.

KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL), part of CJK Group, Inc., is the premier provider of integrated solutions for every stage of the content lifecycle. Powering information providers for more than 200 years, we offer a full range of technology, delivery, and business solutions that accelerate revenue growth, streamline operations, and ensure editorial integrity. KGL offers scholarly societies and non-profit organizations comprehensive association management services, including meeting planning, membership and financial management, subscription management, marketing, and publication support, delivering a one-stop solution for all publishing and organizational needs. For more information, please visit kwglobal.com.

About GrowthZone

GrowthZone Association Management Software has helped over 3,800 member-based organizations grow and retain membership, generate revenue, engage, and communicate with members and prospects, and streamline their day-to-day operations. For more information, visit growthzone.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Groth, Director of Marketing, KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd., mike.groth@kwglobal.com

Erin Hall, Senior Product Marketing Manager, GrowthZone, erin.hall@growthzone.com

Contact Information

Marketing Team

marketingteam@growthzone.com

SOURCE: GrowthZone

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/knowledgeworks-global-ltd.-and-growthzone-form-strategic-partners-1039497