Digital Transformation and Productivity Improvements to Promote Restructuring of Business Foundation

Yamaha Music Innovations, LLC, Yamaha's U.S. subsidiary, has partnered up with DataFalcon, Chartmetric, SimScale, and Rightsify to promote productivity improvements in existing businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618031831/en/

Yamaha Music Innovations partners up with four startups to accelerate digital transformation and enhance productivity.

"We are promoting the establishment of new businesses and the strengthening of existing businesses through both business development, partnership activities, and investments in the form of CVC," said Yusuke "Scott" Sugino, President and CEO of Yamaha Music Innovations. "This collaboration with the four companies will contribute to strengthening existing businesses to 'rebuild a strong business foundation' as stated in our new medium-term management plan, 'Rebuild Evolve,' and to improve productivity in operations such as R&D and product development. We will continue to establish a framework to deliver both short-term and medium to long-term innovation outcomes consistently and to enhance our competitiveness through a wide range of open innovation."

"Yamaha, a global leader in the musical instrument industry, has taken an innovative approach by deploying DeepDiveAI in highly specialized departments such as Intellectual Property and Quality Assurance. By integrating our advanced AI technology into their workflows, Yamaha has realized substantial productivity improvements in complex expert tasks like patent analysis and legal research," said Sayaka Inoue, Co-Founder CEO of DataFalcon. "Going forward, we remain committed to advancing innovation through cutting-edge AI solutions that are both highly reliable and immediately impactful across real-world business operations."

"Rightsify is proud to support Yamaha Music Innovations with high-quality, large-scale multimodal datasets combining audio and MIDI for their AI initiatives," said Alex Bestall, CEO of Rightsify. "As a leader in music data, we're excited to see our catalog power new tools that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in sound."

Business Partner DataFalcon Chartmetric SimScale Rightsify Start of Partnership October 2024 October 2024 February 2025 May 2025 Location California, United States California, United States Munich, Germany California, United States Business Provides AI-based research support tools to assist in rapid and accurate data analysis and report creation Provides a music analysis platform for the music industry that utilizes streaming and social media data Provides a cloud-based platform for rapid simulation of fluid, structural, thermal analysis, etc. Manages music licenses, and provides licensing solutions as well as synthetic and performance data for AI music models Implementing Division Intellectual Property Division

Quality Assurance Division Digital Musical Instruments Division

Research Development Division Digital Musical Instruments Division Research Development Division Details of Partnership Significantly shorten the time-consuming patent analysis and legal compliance research process through the use of DeepDiveAI Research music trends and characteristics in regions where such investigations were previously difficult, and enhance analytical capabilities to develop new content for portable keyboards Digitalize packaging drop tests, thereby reducing the number of days required for the test, but also aiming to reduce logistics costs by streamlining product packaging Accelerate music technology research and product development by purchasing music data that has already undergone the licensing process Anticipated Effects Productivity improvement Productivity improvement

Analysis accuracy improvement Improvement of efficiency through digital transformation

Logistics cost reduction Productivity improvement

About Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people's "well-being". To learn more, visit https://www.yamaha.com/en/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618031831/en/

Contacts:

Yusuke "Scott" Sugino

Yamaha Music Innovations

yusuke.sugino@music.yamaha.com