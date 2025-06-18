Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.75 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 10.49% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is poised for robust growth, fueled by advancements in personalized medicine, molecular diagnostics, and genomics research. However, high production costs, regulatory complexities, and delivery limitations present notable barriers. North America's dominance offers attractive opportunities for high-tech collaborations and premium therapeutic development. To succeed, new entrants should prioritize innovation in synthesis efficiency, pursue strategic alliances with biotech firms, and focus on regulatory-compliant scalability in mature markets while exploring cost-effective expansion in emerging regions.

LEWES, Del., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.49% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.78 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.75 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is expanding rapidly due to its critical role in drug development, genetic testing, and molecular diagnostics. Increasing R&D in genomics and rising investment in biotech innovations are making synthetic oligos a vital tool in precision healthcare and biotechnology workflows.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast - In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

- In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis - Detailed study across Type, Application, and End-User.

- Detailed study across Type, Application, and End-User. Regional Insights - Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

- Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape - Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives

- Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives Biotech R&D Investment - Expanding gene editing and RNA research increases synthesis requirements

Expanding gene editing and RNA research increases synthesis requirements Advanced Diagnostic Tools - Oligos enable accurate detection of genetic and infectious diseases

Oligos enable accurate detection of genetic and infectious diseases Emergence of mRNA Technology - Drives innovations in synthetic nucleotide platforms

Drives innovations in synthetic nucleotide platforms Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report delivers actionable insights into the dynamics of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, including evolving use cases, regional trends, and competitive landscapes. It is essential for understanding technological advancements, regulatory pathways, and investment opportunities driving the future of molecular science and healthcare innovation.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Firms engaged in drug discovery and gene therapy

Healthcare Investors & Venture Capitalists targeting high-growth biotech markets

Genomics and Molecular Diagnostic Companies requiring custom oligo solutions

Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations (CROs/CMOs) in life sciences

Market Analysts & Strategic Planners seeking deep insight into industry transformation

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=15651

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Study Period 2021-2031 Growth Rate CAGR of ~10.49% from 2024 to 2031 Base Year for Valuation 2024 Historical Period 2021-2023 Quantitative Units Value in USD Billion Forecast Period 2024-2031 Report Coverage Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis Segments Covered By Product Type

By Application

By End User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, General Electric Company, LGC Biosearch Technologies, TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, GeneDesign, Inc. Customization Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Overview

Market Driver

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies: The push toward personalized healthcare has amplified the role of oligonucleotides in developing therapies tailored to individual genetic profiles. These synthetic sequences are critical components in antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), siRNAs, and mRNA platforms, all central to treating conditions like cancer, rare diseases, and genetic disorders. As pharma companies expand their RNA-based pipelines and precision medicine becomes a global healthcare priority, the demand for customized, high-fidelity oligos continues to surge. This trend is particularly strong in North America and Europe, where clinical research and biotechnology innovation are accelerating.

Expanding Applications in Genomics and Molecular Diagnostics: Oligonucleotides are foundational to genomic technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR, and qPCR, which are witnessing strong adoption across research labs, clinical diagnostics, and biotech firms. The COVID-19 pandemic further catalyzed demand for diagnostic oligos used in RT-PCR test kits, a trend now extended to infectious disease surveillance, oncology screening, and pharmacogenomics. Public and private investment in life sciences infrastructure-especially in Asia-Pacific and the U.S.-is enabling large-scale, high-throughput oligo production, making these sequences essential tools in molecular biology and public health diagnostics.

Advancements in Automated Synthesis and Customization Technologies: Rapid advances in synthesis chemistry, automation, and instrumentation have enhanced the scalability, speed, and accuracy of oligonucleotide production. Innovations such as high-throughput parallel synthesis, solid-phase phosphoramidite chemistry, and AI-driven sequence optimization are reducing time-to-market for both therapeutic and research-grade oligos. In addition, customizable chemical modifications (e.g., locked nucleic acids, backbone alterations) have improved the stability, specificity, and pharmacokinetics of oligos, making them viable candidates for therapeutic delivery. These advancements are increasing production efficiency for CDMOs and reducing overall operational costs, expanding market accessibility.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence/?rid=15651

Market Restraint

High Production Costs and Raw Material Volatility: Producing high-purity oligonucleotides involves expensive reagents, complex purification steps, and compliance with strict quality benchmarks, particularly for therapeutic applications. The synthesis process-especially using phosphoramidite chemistry-relies on sensitive, high-cost chemicals that are often imported, making the supply chain vulnerable to global disruptions. Additionally, the capital investment required for automated synthesizers, HPLC systems, and GMP-certified cleanrooms further raises entry barriers for new market players. These financial challenges restrict market expansion, particularly in low-margin and developing regions.

Regulatory Complexities and Quality Compliance: Therapeutic oligonucleotides fall under stringent global regulatory oversight, requiring extensive documentation, toxicology studies, and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Variations in standards across the U.S., Europe, and APAC add further complexity to multinational product launches. Moreover, the synthetic nature and novel mechanism of action of oligos often require customized regulatory pathways, prolonging approval timelines. Ensuring batch-to-batch consistency, traceability, and validation also demands specialized talent and infrastructure, which smaller companies may lack, hindering innovation and scalability.

Stability, Delivery, and Bioavailability Challenges: Despite their growing therapeutic promise, oligonucleotides face biological barriers such as enzymatic degradation, poor cellular uptake, and unintended off-target effects. Their limited half-life and difficulty in crossing cell membranes necessitate the use of protective modifications or delivery systems like lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which can introduce new variables in drug development. These scientific hurdles prolong preclinical research, raise manufacturing costs, and reduce the success rate of late-stage clinical trials. Addressing these challenges requires extensive R&D in formulation science, which may not be feasible for early-stage firms without strong financial backing.

Geographical Dominance: North America leads the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, driven by robust biotechnology infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical R&D investments, and early adoption of gene-based therapies. The presence of leading CROs, advanced healthcare systems, and supportive regulatory frameworks further strengthens regional dominance.

Key Players

The "Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, General Electric Company, LGC Biosearch Technologies, TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, GeneDesign, Inc.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Product Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product Type: Synthesized Oligonucleotides Reagents Equipment

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application: Research Therapeutics Diagnostics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End-User: Academic Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Diagnostic Laboratories

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides Market Size By Indication (Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR), Huntington's Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy), By End-User (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Geography, And Forecast

Global RNA Therapeutics Market Size By Product (Vaccines, Drugs), By Type (mRNA Therapeutics, RNA Interference, Antisense Oligonucleotides), By Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Wound Healing, Ophthalmology, Neurology), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, By Geography, And Forecast

Global IVD Reagents Market Size By Type (Antibodies, Oligonucleotides, Nucleic Acid Probes), By Technology (Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Blood Banks, Home Care), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size By Product Type (Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents), By End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies), By Application (Research, Therapeutics), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Pharmaceutical Companies pioneering innovations for a healthier tomorrow

Visualize Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

SOURCE - Verified Market Research®

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-5-75-billion-by-2031--globally-at-10-49-cagr-verified-market-research-302485324.html